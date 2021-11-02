Violence: In A Fazenda, Erasmus says he wants to shoot gays with a paintball gun

Not enough all the controversial comments that the model Erasmus Viana did so far in Farm 13, apparently there is always room for one more. in conversation with Gui Araújo about Ibirapuera Park, located in the city of São Paulo, the pedestrian said want to shoot gays with paintball gun, a problematic speech full of violence and homophobia.

The conversation started with Bill talking about having the habit of training late at night at Ibira in December, since the place is open until midnight due to the traditional Christmas tree mounted on the banks of the park’s lake. It was then that erasmus complained of gays turning the space into a “open-air motel“.

“The guys at night will have sex there (…) I’m going to get a paintball gun one day and come out dropping the stick“, declared erasmus.

If I were Erasmo I would keep the $ of Sol’s process to clean the image after this

For Erasmus only gays do this and I would like to hit them with a Paintball gun pic.twitter.com/1PJ1HlwhMV — Ju Nogueira: the one that explains #AFazenda13 (@jaconteiporJN) November 2, 2021

Last Sunday night (31) yielded in “A Fazenda 13”, with the right to a somewhat controversial dynamic that put a lot of fire in the hay. Solange Gomes, for example, almost attacked Erasmus Viana after receiving the adjective “poison” from the entrepreneur.

“I’m going to be a little brief, but I’m not going to stop being real and speak the things I think. Regarding the ‘poison’ I keep the Sun by the fact of her expose something from the outside, from my personal life, bring it inside to affect me with it“began Erasmus.

According to him, Solange tries to intrude in your personal life, talking about your separation from Gabriela Pugliesi even when he tries to listen to their conversations at headquarters.

“I think that was a very poisonous way of you to want to use this against me. Since the beginning of the show, that part of gossip, talking about others, I think it’s a bit of that poison too. […] So basically that, I think the fact that you want to talk about my separation, say that I hired I don’t know how many people out there, overheard a conversation here with Bil and wanted to use it against me.”

Just in time Solange interrupted, contradicting the statement of erasmus. “I know, I know how you are. You arrive from the corner, you sit down, listen and such”, reinforced the businessman.

A squabble between the two then began. “And are you a gentleman in here? Okay Erasmo, there’s no one to talk, you don’t want to talk about your friends […] Today I’m more lazy, Erasmus. That old subject again? Oh what a boring guy, wow, what a suitcase,” snapped Solange.

She even made a point of defending her profession outside the home: “Let me tell you something… You said that I have a gossip column and it’s not gossip, it’s a column of famous people”. But erasmus criticized her again: “For me this is gossip, talking about other people’s lives, sorry. Column who speaks is the competent journalist who knows how to do it, but you keep talking about the lives of famous people for me is gossip.”

And that’s when the deal got ugly. Solange was irate, wanted to throw the weight of the dynamic into erasmus and was held by Rich Melquiades. She called the rival “asshole” and “asshole”.