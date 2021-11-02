“Visiting Mr. Green”, in the 2021 season of the “Stage Instituto Unimed-BH em Casa”

In honor of the unforgettable Sergio Mamberti, the 2021 season of the Palco Instituto Unimed-BH em Casa project exhibits the great success “Visiting Mr. Green”. An opportunity to relive one of the great works of this actor on stage, who was (and will always be) one of the biggest names in Brazilian theater, TV and cinema. The production will be shown free of charge on November 4th (Thursday), at 8:30 pm, on the Youtube Channels of Sesc in Minas, Teatro Claro Rio and Pólobh Produção and on Channel 500 of Claro TV.

Carlos Mamberti, son of Sérgio Mamberti and production director of the show, talks about the tribute to his father and the importance of editing in his timelessness. “Visiting Mr. Green has a very important theme. It’s a play that talks about tolerance, both religious and identity. Today, the text is more current than when it was written. It’s gratifying to see my father on stage in this character that was so important to him. This show needs and will be re-enacted by another great actor, as it was by my father and Paulo Autran. Besides, it’s a fun and, at the same time, forceful piece.”

Jeff Baron’s text, with Sergio Mamberti and Ricardo Gelli, in the cast, and directed by Cassio Scapin, tells about a small traffic accident on the streets of New York, which almost resulted in a being run over, ends up bringing Mr. Green closer together. , an old and lonely Orthodox Jew, and Ross Gardner, a 29-year-old young executive who, thanks to Judge Kruger, was accused of driving negligence and found guilty of the incident. The penalty is that Ross Gardner must do community service with the victim once a week for the next six months.

The action of the play takes place in Mr. Green’s old apartment, typically New York, crammed among other things with countless editions of disused telephone directories, scattered newspapers, piles of correspondence and a bouquet of dried flowers. Everything seems to have been acquired in the 1950s and has been kept untouched ever since. The legal circumstance that brought them together involuntarily involves the two of them in unusual situations, with traces of fine humor and deep emotion.

Gradually revealing the personality of each, their achievements and frustrations end up being the central plot of the play through the richness of the narrative and the provocative dialogues of Jeff Baron. They also portray, masterfully, the most picturesque aspects of Jewish culture, as well as the meetings and disagreements of two inhabitants of a metropolis like New York.

The result of this story is stimulating and provocative, surprising the spectators, due to the originality of the situations and the opportunity to offer the public a show of high quality and moving and unforgettable performances.

The exhibition at the “Stage Instituto Unimed-BH em Casa” includes translation of pounds and audio description to ensure access for people with hearing and visual impairments. As in the other shows promoted by the project, in this broadcast, the public can make donations to Mesa Brasil Sesc (by QR Code), in benefit of theater professionals, associated with Sated MG, who remain unable to fully exercise their functions due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Datasheet

Author: Jeff Baron Translator: Rachel Ripani Cast: Sergio Mamberti and Ricardo Gelli Direction: Cassio Scapin Assistant director: Ando Camargo Costume: Fabio Namateme Light: Wagner Freire Soundtrack: Daniel Maia Props: Nilton Araújo Photography: ale katan Visual programming: Marcelo- Cordeiro Studio Bogari Video: Leandro Goddinho Executive production: Daniel Palmeira Production assistant: Uli Alcantara Production direction: Carlos Mamberti

Classification: 14 Years | Duration: 90 minutes.

“Unimed-BH Institute Stage at Home” – 2nd season

Show ‘Visiting Mr. Green, – November 4th (Thursday) at 8:30 pm.

Free | Exhibition by the Youtube channels of Sesc in Minas (SescemMinasGerais), Teatro Claro Rio (TeatroClaroRio) and Pólobh (Polobhproducer), and by Channel 500 of Claro TV.