Vitor Guedes: “Corinthians won despite Sylvinho, who did everything wrong” – 02/11/2021

Corinthians suffered, but beat Chapecoense by 1-0 this Monday (1st) with a goal by Roger Guedes in the last move of the match. The result brings some tranquility to the pressured coach Sylvinho, but the difficulty faced by the team in front of the Brasileirão lantern and some questionable options should not alleviate criticism of the coach.

At Corinthians Live, program of UOL Sport after the Timão games, journalists Vitor Guedes and Ricardo Perrone debated about Sylvinho’s situation. Both drew attention to some choices made by the coach to face Chapecoense and criticized his behavior during the game at NeoQuímica Arena.

The main criticism was the casting of Renato Augusto as a false nine. The midfielder did not perform well in the role, as Vitão pointed out. “It’s not mandatory to play with a nine. Corinthians beat Libertadores without a nine. Today, Corinthians has a formation without a nine. It’s no use playing like that and losing a person with nine. meaning to play with Roger Guedes or Renato Augusto, who didn’t play anything,” he commented.

Perrone highlighted that Sylvinho gains breath with the victory, but his situation is far from being calm. “That gives him a chance to survive. But Sylvinho moves too much and doesn’t hit. It’s a lot. I can imagine how the player’s head is, because it’s a lot of information. Players like to know exactly what they’re going to do. A lot of people leave. his position and will do something else, and this makes it very complicated. Corinthians still owes football and needs to show much more,” said the columnist from UOL.

For Vitão, the coach’s strategy when casting Renato Augusto as a center forward also harmed the frame of plays. “Giuliano also dropped too much production, without Renato Augusto to share the frame. Sylvinho’s stupidity ended until Jô joined. It was clear from the beginning that it wouldn’t work. It doesn’t make any sense to play with someone who doesn’t. it’s nine and make it stand still inside the area. Sylvinho was killing Roger Guedes in the last match and today [ontem] killed Renato Augusto, who is one of the best players on the team. Today [ontem], won despite Sylvinho, who did everything wrong, in my opinion,” he said.

The start of the match made Perrone excited about the Corinthians formation, but he soon realized that the situation was not so good. “Du Queiroz started well, giving the quality of the pass that he took when advancing Renato Augusto. Suddenly, everyone got tangled up and lost in positioning. Then it didn’t work. When you play with a team with the quality of Corinthians against an opponent so far behind in the table, it has to impose itself in some way. The team created three chances. That was missing: go up to get goals and try for a massacre,” he said.

Vitão stressed that Sylvinho took a long time to make substitutions in the team, even when it was evident that Renato Augusto was not doing well as a center forward. “Sylvinho climbed badly, messed up badly and took a long time to move. The stars conspired for him. He came with two defensive midfielders, Gabriel and Du Queiroz. In practice, he came in a 4-1-4-1 and took forever to move in the team,” he criticized.

In Perrone’s view, Sylvinho should look for simpler solutions to adjust the team. “I got this impression: the guys get lost with the amount of information and changes. The coach needs a varied menu and know how to make tactical variations, but he has to train things. The player has to have a minimum of affinity. Some things need to be trained with time for the guys to assimilate. You can’t make someone play in a position that is not theirs all of a sudden. I’ve felt Roger Guedes very uncomfortable when he had to play steady and I felt Renato Augusto very much unwell to do that job. It’s not really his. He needs to simplify things a little, find a way and train,” he concluded.

Don’t miss it! The next edition of Corinthians Live it will be on Saturday (6), right after the match against Fortaleza by Brasileirão. You can follow the program through UOL Channel, in the app UOL Score, on the Corinthians page on UOL Esporte or on the UOL Esporte channel on YouTube.