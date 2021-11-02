Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is discontinued in Brazil and may return hybrid

Available since 2018 in the Brazilian market, the Tiguan Allspace has just left the line momentarily in the country. The medium SUV disappeared from the official website of Volkswagen, but will return in 2022 with new looks and equipment. The changes were introduced in May this year, when the Tiguan was restyled in Mexico, where it is produced.

The expectation, now, is with the strategy that Volkswagen will choose for its most expensive SUV on sale in Brazil. When it debuted in early 2018, the Tiguan Allspace was the first SUV of the German brand’s offensive. Therefore, it arrived at a competitive price, starting at R$ 125 thousand. However, the model was repositioned for the arrival of the Taos, released in April this year.

To avoid internal dispute, Volkswagen started to sell the 7-seater SUV only in the high-end R-Line version. So, priced at R$236,000, the Tiguan Allspace was far above the Taos in price and mechanics. After all, the configuration uses the 2.0 TSI turbo gasoline engine with 220 hp, dual-clutch 7-speed gearbox, and all-wheel drive.

Brand new design

like the Pole it’s the Taos, O Tiguan Allspace won a new optical assembly. After light retouching, the grille carries an illuminated wire that connects to the LED daytime running lights of the headlamps. Thus, the SUV incorporates the new lights signature of the German brand.

The bumper has also been remodeled and is lower and more modern. It is narrow at the center and flares out at the ends. On its sides, there is a chrome element in the shape of the letter C. And the lower part has a new trapezoidal frame in the color of the vehicle that gives a more aerodynamic outline and breaks the square lines of the Mexican SUV.

Because of the new front, Volkswagen says it needed to stretch the Tiguan a bit. Thus, the SUV grew 22 mm and is now 4.72 meters long. Inside, the brand claims that, by folding down the second and third rows of seats, the volume of the luggage compartment reaches a generous 1,755 liters, being able to receive large objects.

At the rear, the changes are more discreet. Previously placed below the left lantern, the name “Tiguan” is now stamped in the center of the trunk lid. The lanterns, on the other hand, maintain the frame, but they gained a new light design.

It has Wi-Fi and brakes alone

With a more sophisticated interior, the new Tiguan R-Line has a multifunctional leather steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls. In addition, it features three-zone digital air conditioning, induction smartphone charger, digital instrument panel with Head-Up display, heated front seats with optional massage function and 10.25” multimedia.

The main news is that this new multimedia, called MIB3, has wireless connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as access to the app store VW Play and internet on board. With services similar to the Fiat Connect Me it’s the Jeep Adventure Intelligence, the SUV has native Wi-Fi and access to a host of connected services.