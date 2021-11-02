Wagner Moura accuses Bolsonaro government of censoring Marighella

Wagner Moura detonated President Jair Bolsonaro when he said that his film, Marighella, was censored by the current Brazilian government. The director of the feature, which premiered recently in Brazil, declared that the new direction of Ancine (National Cinema Agency) has hampered the development of the production.

“I have no doubt that the film was censored. It was a time when [Jair] Bolsonaro was talking about filtering and regulating Ancine. The Crivella [ex-prefeito do Rio de Janeiro] canceled comics of two male characters kissing on the mouth, the president’s children celebrate,” reported the actor at a press conference.

In his view, the federal government did everything to prevent Marighella from reaching Brazilian cinemas and Andrea Barata Ribeira, producer of O2 Filmes, was also criticized by the artist. In his opinion, it didn’t do much to solve the problems he calls censorship.

“For 18 years, Ancine fought alongside the producers. Two years ago, it was dismantled, and this is already a form of censorship. They removed the old board and put in another one that doesn’t help. It was not possible to solve some common production problems by censorship. There was censorship, yes. To all Brazilian films, not just against Marighella”, he opined.

Wagner Moura and the movie Marighella

Wagner Moura said that he chose to produce Marighella because of the historical context in which the activist lived. “I was always fascinated by stories of popular uprisings and it bothered me how they were portrayed,” he explained.

“With this film, I wanted to bring Marighella back to the Brazilian imagination. Get your name out of silence. It was very difficult, the movie was attacked from beginning to end. I couldn’t be happier to release it right now,” he added.