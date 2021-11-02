Wagner Moura appeals to Rui Costa after attack on MST settlement in BA

The actor and director of the film Marighella, Wagner Moura, appealed to Governor Rui Costa to investigate an attack on the Fabio Henrique settlement, of the Movimento Sem Terra, in the municipality of Prado, in southern Bahia. During the program Roda Viva, this Tuesday (1st), Moura linked the attack on the camp to the screening of the film Marighella, on the next 6th, at the location.

“I want to make a serious complaint. The film will be shown in the city of Prado, at the MST camp. Yesterday [domingo] 20 hooded men arrived at the MST camp, shot at cars, held MST people hostage and I cannot decontextualize this attack, in this place, from the screening of our film.”

Moura also said that he is not afraid to go to the settlement. “I talked to the MST people, they said that everything is fine now. But I want to make an appeal to Governor Rui Costa and the Bahia police to take action, to take the necessary measures to guarantee the physical integrity of the people that are there right now. But if you ask me if I’m afraid to go there? I don’t have any.”

See the interview excerpt:

The attack

The Fabio Henrique settlement, of the Movimento Sem Terra, in the municipality of Prado, in the south of Bahia, was attacked last Sunday (30). Buses were set on fire, and some of the movement’s participants were taken hostage.

According to the MST, two buses belonging to the farmers were set on fire, houses were destroyed and three passenger cars that were parked in the agrovila square were shot at.

In a statement, the Military Police informed that teams from the 88th Company went to the site and found that vehicles had been fired in the settlement. Nobody was arrested. Policing is strengthened in the region.

The Civil Police, on the other hand, informed that there was no formal record of the attack at the Prado Police Station, but that the teams are available to investigate the facts. Members of the MST accuse people linked to pocket movements of having participated in the attack.