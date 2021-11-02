Wagner Moura detonates Bolsonaro and accuses government of censoring Marighella · TV News

One of the most anticipated films of 2021, Marighella was censored by the government of Jair Bolsonaro for not making it to theaters. Wagner Moura, director of the film, detonated the president and stated that the new direction of Ancine (National Cinema Agency) did everything to hinder the development of the production.

In a chat with the press to publicize Marighella, of which the TV news participated, Moura was categorical when asked about a possible intentional censorship by the government of Bolsonaro.

“I have no doubt that the film was censored. It was a time when [Jair] Bolsonaro was talking about filtering and regulating Ancine. The Crivella [ex-prefeito do Rio de Janeiro] canceled comics of two male characters kissing on the mouth, the president’s sons celebrate”, pointed out the filmmaker.

Moura’s opinion that Marighella suffered from the federal government’s censorship was corroborated by Andrea Barata Ribeira, producer of O2 Filmes and one of the main executives of the film.

“For 18 years, Ancine fought alongside the producers. Two years ago, it was dismantled, and this is already a form of censorship. censorship. There was censorship, yes. All Brazilian films, not just against Marighella,” he added.

The rescue of Marighella’s image

For Wagner, the main incentive to transform Carlos Marighella’s life (1911-1969) into a film was the need to retell the story of one of the main political activists who participated in the armed struggle against the Military Dictatorship (1964-1985) in Brazil and which came to be considered by the government as the “number one enemy of the country”.

According to the director, the history books removed Marighella from the imagination of the population and do not give the due importance to the politician in the fight against the military that persecuted politicians and citizens against the dictatorship.

I have always been fascinated by stories of popular uprisings and it bothered me how they were portrayed. With this film, I wanted to bring Marighella back to the Brazilian imagination. Get your name out of silence. It was very difficult, the movie was attacked from beginning to end. I couldn’t be happier to release it this time.

Moura also addressed the choice of Seu Jorge for the main role. Previously, the Tropa de Elite star (2007) revealed that his first choice was rapper Mano Brown, both for the skin tone –Marighella is also the son of a white father and a black mother– and for the symbology of a black poet who fight for his people.

When he needed to rescale his protagonist after Brown left the project, the director pointed out that he did not want to repeat the classic whitening of other film productions. And that the option for Seu Jorge, a black man with a darker skin tone, reinforces Marighella’s blackness and the importance of her image for the poorest layers of Brazil.

“His grandparents were Sudanese slaves. They were black Muslims, they knew how to read, they understood mathematics. Their group provided work for the planters in Imperial Brazil. Disconnecting this heritage from Marighella, from this guy’s struggle, was a disservice. I wanted an actor. black, didn’t want to repeat the classic whitening. When I reaffirmed Marighella’s blackness, I went against the opposite of the history of Brazilian audiovisual. I got it right by accident,” he concluded.

After suffering with delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Marighella opens in Brazilian cinemas on Thursday (4). Watch the trailer: