“Want to benefit from everything”

On the field, Atlético-MG and Flamengo are in a big dispute around the title of the Brazilian Championship. O Rooster leads the competition with 59 points. Flamengo is third, with 49. But the rubro-negro has two games in hand. If he wins, this difference could reach four points. Last Saturday, 30, the two teams dueled at Maracanã, with a 1-0 victory for Flamengo, a goal by Michael.

If on the field the dispute is tough, off it too. In recent weeks, both boards are needling each other in interviews and on social media. The last to cause controversy was the Vice President of External Relations of Flamengo, Luiz Eduardo Baptista. Through Twitter, Bap, as he is known, insinuated that Atlético-MG is being benefited.

“Flamengo still has 13 games to play against Atlético MG 12. We have insisted with the CBF to change the end of the Brazilian to 12/15, as we would have 14 dates. Ending the 9th, it favors Atlético MG, because Flamengo will have done it 13 games in 39 days and Atlético 12 in 45 days,” wrote Bap.

In an interview with Itatiaia Radio, the president of Atlético-MG, Sérgio Coelho, refuted Bap’s statements. “Flamengo doesn’t stop. He wants to benefit from everything, feels like he owns the world. It has always been like that and always will be. Now, they want to change the end of the Brazilian Championship from the 9th to the 15th, which is absurd”, fired Rabbit.

The Atletico president said that there is no chance of postponing the end of the Brasileirão. “We will not agree, in any way, to change the end of the Brazilian calendar from the 9th to the 15th. We will not accept that they change the calendar. Nor will the CBF fall to make such a ridiculous decision. They are serious people in there. , we are calm,” concluded Coelho.