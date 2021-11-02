Want to pay cheaper for electricity? know how

Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília carries out a new registration to increase the number of families registered in the Social Electricity Tariff (TSEE) program. The benefit grants discounts of up to 65% on the electricity bill.

According to the company, 32,600 people signed up for the program, and approximately 41,000 families could benefit from the benefit, but have not yet registered.

The registered families will also not be impacted by the water scarcity tariff flag, which has an additional charge of R$14.20 per 100 kilowatt-hours. For these registered low-income families, red flag level 2 continues to apply, with an additional charge of R$ 9,492 for every 100 kWh.

To access the discount, the customer must be registered in the Federal Government’s Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico). Low-income families can obtain their Social Identification Number (NIS) directly from a Reference and Social Assistance Center (CRAS) in the administrative region where they live.

Registration can be carried out directly on the website www.neoenergiabrasilia.com.br, by accessing the Customer Service/Social Rate menu. In case of doubts about the update, customers can also seek guidance through call center 116.

Neoenergia emphasizes that the customer must always keep in touch with the concessionaire to update the registration and request the change of the benefit to the new home.