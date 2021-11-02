Warning sign: New World has already lost about half its players in recent weeks

Approximately 135,000 players are giving up per week

Amazon’s MMORPG, New World, had a tricky start in its beta phase, followed by a successful initial debut. One just over a month after its release, the game started to see the number of players decreasing every day, reaching half fewer players since launch.

Upon its release, New World recorded more than 500 thousand players simultaneous on Steam. This mark was easily surpassed by completing 24 hours of release reaching 700k. Over the days, the game came to register more than 900 thousand players at the same time in early October.

According to SteamCharts, in the last 24 hours, New World recorded more than 404,000 players and at the time of this news, about 230,000 are playing. The graph showing the last week fluctuates a lot and if we open to a month, the roller coaster illustrates well the drop in number of players that the game has been having.

It’s hard to say whether the high number on the debut, even being the most played game at that time on Steam, indicates some success. The fact is that many were curious and this drop may signal that curiosity has passed. The loss of players is in a average of 135,000 per week since launch.



Just take a look at Sundays, clearly the peak days (in every game, right?). The first Sunday (10/04) was when the maximum number of players was registered (over 900 thousand), the following Sunday (10/10) registered 720 thousand, soon falling to 608 thousand (17/10), 506 thousand was the maximum recorded on the 24th of October and 404 thousand last Sunday.

The possibilities can be endless. During the beta phase and in the early days, New World fried a lot of expensive video cards and the Amazon said she had nothing to do with it, “blame the manufacturers,” said the game’s owner. Lately, several loopholes for gaining advantages have been found by players.

If you’re one of those thousands of players who’s quit since launch, tell us what made you quit. We hope you didn’t lose your graphics card in New World.

