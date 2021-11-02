Watching Arcane on Twitch will reward 5 games on Riot

Fans of the Runeterra universe are already counting the days for the release of Arcane, animated series from Riot and Netflix which will arrive on the platform on November 6th. Riot has already announced that it will give away free skins in LoL and Wild Rift, as well as a Battle Pass in Valorant. The company will also give away special capsules in all five of its games to those who watch the series on Twitch.

The practice of giving cosmetics to spectators is already common by the company, which distributes several capsules to those who watch Worlds 2021, the world of LoL. In the case of Arcane, linking your Riot account to Twitch and watching the premiere on November 6th will yield the following rewards:

League of Legends – Arcane Capsule

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Emotes ‘One Tear’

Teamfight Tactics – Little Legend’s Egg Gizmo and Gadgets

Legends of Runeterra – ‘Fascinating’ Emote

VALORANT – Fishbones Weapon Keychain

The Arcane series was announced in 2019 and will be released two years after the first trailer. The launch will be done in three acts:

November 6th – Episodes 1, 2 and 3

November 13th – episodes 4, 5 and 6

November 20th – Episodes 7, 8 and 9

It is worth noting that the first episode can be broadcast by any streamer.

