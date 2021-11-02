‘We don’t want socialist revolution or military dictatorship’, says Vargas Llosa

Latin America has always populated the thinking of Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa. At 85, the 2010 Nobel Prize winner in Literature vehemently defends democratic liberalism, which often puts him on a war footing against extremist governments, whether left or right. “We don’t want socialist revolution, nor military dictatorships for Latin America,” he told the state, a newspaper for which he is a columnist, in a conversation conducted by Zoom. He was in Madrid, Spain, where he spent much of the period of isolation caused by the covid pandemic.

For Llosa, author of classics like Chat at the Cathedral and The End of the World War, Latin America is going through a crisis of political renewal that often ends in a way that has become traditional in the continent: the establishment of an extremist government. He cites his country as a negative example. “Despite the problems we had, the economy was functioning well, and now it’s a catastrophe. The rise of an extreme left to power has caused a very large capital flight and there is a worrying paralysis in the country”, he observes.

It also reveals its concern with the increasingly settled presence of fake news, especially in politics, in which they can even influence the definition of an election. Hence the growing importance of the free press, “that confronts them and denounces them”.

In the interview, for which he interrupted writing an article about Benito Pérez Galdós, a prolific 19th-century Spanish writer, Llosa recalled with pleasure his meeting with Argentine Jorge Luis Borges, in 1981, which led to a long conversation, now a convert. in the book Half a century with Borges, which will be released next year by Alfaguara. About the colleague, Llosa reveals a condescending look. Before, the publisher will recover Letters to a Young Writer, originally released in 2006 and in which it invites the reader to take flight in the art of literature. Below are the main moments of the interview.

What is your opinion on the Nobel Prize for Literature recently awarded to an African writer, the Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah?

It’s interesting that the Nobel reaches Africa, that it reaches African writers, among whom I’m sure there are very good names, but unknown. They circulated very little in Europe, in Latin America.

I would like to talk a little about an excerpt from your last book, Half a century with Borges, released in Spain, a beautiful interview you did with the Argentine writer. You were impressed not to find a single book by Borges himself in the library.

None! (laughter). And he replied, “I’m much less important than the writers I have there.” I think Borges adopted a kind of standard answer to so many questions that were always asked of him. It was like a game, because he had the impression that the audience didn’t change, it was always the same. So, Borges had perfectly ready answers, studied, so he could talk for hours and hours (laughter).

A very secure man.

But he was one of the great writers we had and, very importantly, Borges changed the vocation of the Spanish language, which is very powerful, in which it is necessary to use many words to express ideas. He did the opposite, he was very strict, precise. Then, the Spanish literary language was completely transformed with it. It was very precise, very concrete, very specific. There are no antecedents in the language or followers, as I believe Borges has no disciples.

I would like to take another of your questions to Borges: what is the ideal political regime for you?

Well, I’m a liberal, a democrat, I believe in freedom. And nothing has boosted democracy as much as liberalism, the source of major democratic reforms such as, for example, the creation of unions, the idea of ​​equal opportunities. It is important that each generation starts from the same starting point so that society has a dynamism. At the same time, I believe that the great liberal thinkers are practical, they try not to precipitate major reforms, they ask for changes to be made according to the will of societies themselves, and this is what prevents or limits the violence that is so great today nowadays, in societies that are clinging to a certain ideology.

A few days ago, you commented that hatred guides political and social paths in Latin America.

There is a very difficult situation in Latin America because it gives the impression – and not only because of what happened in my country – that we are going back to the time of the great Marxist adventures, which failed everywhere. Where did Marxism succeed? Nowhere. Disappeared from the world: China, Russia, satellite countries are no longer communist. The failure was very evident. And the cases in Latin America are very dramatic: in Cuba the population took to the streets to protest, in Venezuela, 5 million people fled to avoid starvation, and in Nicaragua it is a shameful thing, Commander Daniel Ortega arrests all opponents . What do you want to resurrect? These regimes were converted into dictatorships, something that we have a long tradition in Latin America.

Would the concern today be with the radical right?

Unfortunately, there is a very reactionary right in Latin America, which refuses to accept the changes as a reality that cannot be one of privileges, of established fortunes. There has to be a genuine, authentic democracy. So, this right is a big obstacle and is supported, above all, by the idea of ​​the military coup. Here is the great tradition of the Latin American right, the dictatorships. We do not want the socialist revolution, nor military dictatorships for Latin America. We want democracy and that is what is important for Latin America, but unfortunately this is a very negative time.

Is Latin America going through a crisis of political renewal?

I believe that Latin America is going through a crisis. Hopefully it will be a positive revolution, an enrichment of democracy, but what we see in the region today is a throwback to very primitive forms that are disallowed by the failure they have achieved everywhere. In Europe, we have a very curious phenomenon of countries like Poland or Hungary that escaped socialism and are now moving towards the far right. This is also very worrying because it is not the far right that will adopt new solutions. The countries that have made the most progress are the real functional democracies, which have a very active participation of liberalism, which I believe is the engine of democracy. There were signs that Latin America was heading in the right direction, but unfortunately, the last elections showed that this is not the case. There is a kind of stubborn reform behind. It’s going back to the 1960s, 1970s of the last century. No progress will come from this evolution.

And then there is the issue of fake news.

It is a very serious problem, as any person, institution or government can introduce fake news and create an absolutely monumental mess. It’s a problem that we weren’t aware of, but it’s a reality and it can create absolutely terrible confusion, especially in elections. Hence the importance of a truly free press that faces fake news and denounces them. Governments can do very little and even use them as we have already seen. This is a great danger and a risk for democracy in the future.

I would like to return to the interview with Borges. For him, politics was a bore.

Yes, but the truth is that, when he gave an opinion, he was not wrong. We know that, in Argentina, there were many supporters of Nazism, but Borges was a man totally identified with the allies, that is, with freedom. I only regret your approach to the Argentine and Chilean military. When I received the Nobel Prize in Sweden in 2010, I paid tribute to Borges and apologized for receiving it in his place. That’s when academics told me he didn’t win the Nobel because he accepted a decoration from Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet (in 1976). Borges should have been awarded the Nobel, without a doubt, but this detail with Pinochet ruled out any possibility.

It is a delicate question and it resurrects that discussion about whether an artist’s debatable attitude as an individual can compromise or even diminish the importance of his work.

I believe Borges had already written his most important work when, in 1963, when he arrived in France, he was finally recognized. Borges’ readers were still few at that time, but in fact the bulk of his important work had already been written. And in France comes consecration, with translations, admiration and recognition, with magazines dedicating special issues to his work. Borges is a man who started to repeat himself, because the great stories, the great essays, were already written in 1963, as I said. He played a kind of game when he talked about Oriental literature, about short stories, about his contempt for politics. In reality, he did not despise politics, as he was always very well guided, save, I believe, his approach to the generals. He believed in democracy, not revolution. Yes, he was a man who despised politics, wasn’t interested. In his work, it is possible to understand this position, because he was not interested in reality – his world was the fantastic, the imaginary, related to fantasy and imagination games. It was there that his extraordinary originality emerged. The Spanish language was profoundly changed by Borges: it was one until his arrival, and then, with his writing, it is totally transformed. He is a writer with no background and no disciples.

But what would you say about the debatable attitudes of great artists, such as Borges or even Neruda, a Stalin sympathizer?

Intellectuals and artists do not have to be lucid but original. They don’t need to be lucid, they can be blind. One of the greatest philosophers of our times, the German Martin Heidegger, was a Nazi. How is it possible to understand that the greatest philosopher of our time was a Nazi? It’s incomprehensible. When he spoke of language, from ancient Greece, he was very lucid. But when dealing with contemporary reality, he was absolutely blind. I was a great disciple of the Frenchman Jean-Paul Sartre and the existentialist group, but he came to identify the Soviet Union with freedom. The man who seemed to be the smartest in France was completely blind when talking about socialism. I repeat: writers have to be original, inventive, but not lucid in politics or social terms, which is not necessarily their craft. Many were wrong. Didn’t Aristotle the genius say that woman was an impoverished form of man? And Plato, who created a kind of very reactionary and anti-democratic current, while Greece was experiencing freedom, at the beginning of the history of freedom? Many were wrong.

Do you believe that the pandemic will influence artistic creation?

The act of writing is no longer the same today as it was before the pandemic. Not after hundreds of thousands of deaths caused by covid. Difficulties and fear spread far and wide. This will certainly have an effect, both on art and literature, and on the way of thinking, on the philosophy of our time. Now what kind will this effect have? I do not know. But I’m sure it will provoke a reaction – and something, probably, very traumatic.