‘Wedding proposals and nudes’

The laid-back and humorous way won over Internet users. Proof of this is that Father Patrick, 34, has already accumulated nearly four million followers on Instagram alone. He, who became famous for answering questions – usually about relationships – making fun and using irony, however, says that some of the admirers go overboard. According to the priest, he receives marriage proposals and even nudes from his followers over the internet.

“There’s everything you can imagine: marriage proposals, there are nudes that people send. There are people who don’t even invite you to eat a pizza and already send nudes”, jokes the priest, in an interview with the podcast “Inteligência Ltda”. “Today, mainly, there’s a whole team behind my Instagram. So, it’s not just me who’s watching nudes, no. There’s about ten people,” he warns.

He says that what he receives most – and answers accordingly – are relationship questions. “I get the inspiration to answer questions precisely from listening to people. Nobody comes to me to tell me a good thing. Usually, it’s problems. Then the wife complains about the husband, the husband complains about the wife, everything you can imagine… I’m absorbing that and turning it into the jokes I make on Instagram”.

Due to the exposure he has on the web, Father Patrick says he is careful with the positions he makes on the networks. To avoid “fighting for nothing”. He also mentioned the repercussions of posting a shirtless photo, while he was enjoying a waterfall. He was taking a day off at the time.

“Within an hour I had more than 200,000 likes, many people had shared. I was in Marabá, where my mother lives, and I went to Parauapebas. There they already sent me screenshots of sites sharing… (I said) ‘My God’. .. Then I took the photo (off the air), as if it was going to do anything,” he says, during the chat on the podcast.

“That whole repercussion generated a discomfort in me. (I thought) ‘My God, why did I do this? As if I wanted to appear, you know? It was the charge I made,” adds the priest, who points out that he was in need shorts and shirtless, and not wearing swim trunks. Internet users came to do editing with the click, comparing it to elderly priests, further increasing the discomfort of the situation.

Days erasing the photo, the image was sent to the responsible bishop, whom he sees as a father in the religious segment, who advised him: “(The bishop said) ‘No post, no. People keep talking about you.’ ):’ No, Dom Vital, it was really a mistake, and I’m not going to do that anymore,” said the priest, who, despite the episode, doesn’t see anything wrong with a priest taking a picture without a shirt on during the break.

