After the suspension of the renewal of the National Driver’s License (CNH) on behalf of Covid-19, the update has already been resumed in Goiás.

Therefore, from this Monday (1st), drivers with a document expired between the months of August and October 2020 can already be penalized in routine inspections.

The fine for anyone with an outdated driver’s license is R$293.47, in addition to seven infraction points in the portfolio – considered very serious.

To renew the license, the driver has three ways: make an appointment through the website of the State Department of Traffic of Goiás (Detran-GO), Vapt Vupt or even go personally to the nearest Regional Traffic Circumscription (Ciretran).