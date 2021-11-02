What is it like to live with chrometophobia, the fear of spending money | Economy

Spending money, in theory, should be a source of satisfaction. After all, having money to spend is better than not having money, right?

But there are many psychological issues involved in this process that can ruin the experience even for those without financial difficulties.

There are, for example, people who spend compulsively and then cannot pay the bills. Or those who have lived in poverty and, when their situation improves and they are able to spend, they restrict themselves to even the most basic things for fear of falling back into poverty again. Some don’t simply spend out of greed and prefer to take the money to the grave.

The list of reasons associated with fear of spending money is very long. But when this behavior starts to interfere with the normal development of life, it could be a rare condition called chrometophobia—the extreme fear of spending money.

The concept has a very informal use, as it is not a mental disorder clinically recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) in its International Classification of Diseases (ICD).

However, the publication contemplates some categories where chrometophobia could eventually find a place (despite not being included as such).

“Specific phobias” are defined by the publication as “sharp and excessive fear or anxiety that constantly occurs when exposing or anticipating exposure to one or more specific objects or situations (for example, proximity to certain animals, flying a plane, height, confinement in spaces, sight of blood or wounds) which is disproportionate to the actual danger.”

Symptoms, according to the ICD, should persist for several months and be severe enough to cause “a significant deterioration in personal, family, social, educational, work or other important areas of functioning.”

Therapists who specialize in treating patients with serious money management problems say that, regardless of the clinical definition, it is a fact that some people develop a disproportionate fear of spending money.

Whether it is clinically a phobia or not can be debated, but the anguish these people experience affects several dimensions of their lives.

“There are a lot of emotional issues around spending money,” says Khara Croswaite, an American financial therapist and author of books on psychology and entrepreneurship, to BBC News Mundo (the BBC’s Spanish news service).

“The fear of spending money can lead people to develop behaviors like not paying bills or not buying basic things,” she says.

A person afraid to spend money may not only experience anxiety, depression or suicidal thoughts, he adds, but also develop problems in their social relationships.

Some are ashamed of their debts and prefer to isolate themselves, or drop expenses, even the most basic ones, which leads them to avoid social gatherings and not engage in activities they enjoy.

The problem can affect sleep, health and mood. And depending on the severity, it can lead to different anxiety disorders.

“It’s a spiral of negative thoughts,” says Croswaite.

Living with a severe phobia can lead to drug or alcohol abuse and, in the most extreme cases, suicide.

‘I was afraid of money’

“I was terrified of money,” says Kelly Reeves on her blog dedicated to entrepreneurship and personal development.

She constantly checked her bank account in fear of what she might find. And if I had money in my wallet, I was also obsessed with constantly checking to see if it was there.

At the same time, I couldn’t stand talking about money or listening to other people talk.

Paying for anything made her anxious, even if it was something really necessary, like putting gas in her car.

As she didn’t pay her bills so as not to spend money, she fell into a deeper and deeper hole.

Reeves says she got to the point where she had to admit that what was happening to her wasn’t normal. So she decided to go into therapy which, according to her account, helped her to face her fears.

And even though she’s still in debt, she’s far better off than she was in the past. “I am paying my bills with gratitude,” she writes.

A specific phobia of spending money “is very rare,” says Elizabeth Sterbenz, a financial therapist in Los Angeles, California.

It can likely occur in association with other anxiety disorders, she explains, or in conjunction with other phobias.

“That’s why it’s important to find out if we’re really facing a case of money phobia or if there’s something else behind it, something deeper,” Sterbenz tells BBC Mundo.

“For example, this can occur as a result of a traumatic incident that the person may or may not remember,” he adds.

On a physiological level, the person who is averse to spending money may experience symptoms such as shortness of breath, tachycardia, increased blood pressure, sweating, nausea, muscle pain or diarrhea when confronted with the situation.

From a cognitive perspective, you develop negative beliefs or irrational ideas about money and feel powerless to control them.

And from a behavioral point of view, a person tends to avoid the phobic stimulus (in this case money) in every possible way.

These types of symptoms are repeated in different types of phobia with greater or lesser intensity.

If chrometophobia is considered a disorder within the so-called specific phobias, the causes can be very varied.

As described by Mayo Clinic, a non-profit American medical and academic center, on its website, causes of specific phobias may include:

As described by Mayo Clinic, a non-profit American medical and academic center, on its website, causes of specific phobias may include:

Although there are several alternatives for treating phobias, the use of cognitive-behavioral therapy is one of the most common.

Some of the tools used to deal with the problem are “exposure therapy” (where the patient is exposed to the stimulus), associated with relaxation techniques and cognitive techniques to deal with irrational beliefs and ideas.

“In exposure therapy, you need to develop a tolerance for the suffering caused by spending money,” says Khara Croswaite.

This can be achieved, she explains, by setting small goals initially, such as spending R$ 5 at the supermarket. So, for example, spend more buying a gift for someone special.

“It is a repetition to face fear with the support of a professional in the mental health field”, says the specialist.

On the other hand, many phobias are related to the narratives we build around the object or situation that affects us, explains Elizabeth Sterbenz.

“The stories we tell ourselves” that we don’t even realize are very influential.

We can convince ourselves that we are incapable of handling money, even if that is not the case.