What is the relationship between mental health and politics? – 11/02/2021

One of the things that the moment we are living in has made evident is that psychic suffering is a political problem. Symptoms such as anxiety, depression, compulsions, insomnia and burnout are increasingly present in the clinic. But we cannot listen to them as a patient’s mental health picture. These symptoms are products of the situation we are experiencing, direct effects on people’s mental health caused by the sociopolitical context.

If mental illness is an effect of how society is organized and managed, the promotion of mental health is only truly effective when new modes of social and political organization are built. This is where clinic and politics meet. As fundamental as care therapies such as psychotherapy, yoga, meditation and the like are, they are insufficient when dealing, for example, with people in situations of extreme social vulnerability. There is no therapy capable of reducing the anxiety of a mother who does not know if she will have food to give to her children. Promoting mental health in Brazil necessarily involves income redistribution and social justice.

Likewise, for profound changes in the political scenario to take place, a new mentality on the part of the population is needed, a new way of subjectivation, that is, other ways of thinking, feeling, desiring and being with the other and with the collectivity. And for this, undoubtedly, therapies have a lot to contribute.

If we understand that psychic suffering is a political problem, we can channel the forces we have to resolve the malaise that plagues us. Directing our confrontation to resolve what makes us sick collectively is also important for not channeling our anxieties into our affective relationships. Mitigating our possibilities of articulation and bonding with the other is part of the dominant power project. Let’s be careful.