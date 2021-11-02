Since the pandemic, banks had been following special hours of face-to-face service at branches: from 9 am to 2 pm. But with the relaxation of sanitary restrictions due to the advance of vaccination, the banks can already resume from today the traditional time, from 10 am to 4 pm.

“Febraban (the Brazilian federation of banks) informs that each member bank will adopt its own policy for opening and opening hours of its branches, according to its characteristics and internal strategies”, the federation said in a statement.

But what time is this? Febraban says that “there will not be a standardized process for returning to the time before the pandemic”. In other words, each institution will adopt the time that is best for its service.

How will each bank work? See below what the biggest banks reported:

Santander: opened again from 10 am to 4 pm, a time that was adopted by all banks before the pandemic

Cashier: contained opening its branches from 8 am to 1 pm. But it will return to the standard operating period from 23 November.

Itaú: contained opening from 10am to 2pm for the general public. From 9:00 am to 10:00 am, it will provide exclusive service to retirees and pensioners.

Banco do Brasil: From 10 am to 2 pm, respecting regional differences

Bradesco: did not inform

“Itaú advises clients to prioritize digital channels to carry out operations that can be carried out in this way, such as payment of titles and bank slips, request for a duplicate card, among other services”, the institution states in a note.

