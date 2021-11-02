What’s behind the 13% soaring in today’s session?

the papers of cogna (COGN3) are a positive highlight in this Monday’s session (1) after the company completes the exchange of assets with the raises.

With that, the company’s shares soared 12.90%, to R$ 2.80.

Negotiations between Eleva and Cogna were defined at the beginning of the year. The company sold the basic education units it manages to Eleva. In exchange, Eleva sold its basic education systems to Vasta, a subsidiary of Cogna.

“Schools are the DNA of Eleva Educação and the acquisition of Saber schools is an opportunity to expand our core business strategically, with the entry of highly recognized brands and a highly skilled team. Adding our expertise accumulated in recent years, we will invest even more so that all our students have excellent teaching, with continuously trained professionals and a current and complete curriculum”, highlights Bruno Elias, CO-CEO of Eleva.

To Pedro Galdi, from Mirae Asset, the movement shows that the sector, after the effects of the pandemic, will be adjusting its framework of units, either with the sale of assets or possible mergers or acquisitions.

What to expect from Cogna’s third quarter?

According to the Itaú BBA, the third quarter was challenging for Vasta, but it will show an improving scenario for Kroton.

“Both face-to-face and distance learning segments are likely to see double-digit entry growth for the year, with the latter continuing to gain share in the mix,” he says.

Despite this, the average ticket will likely fall from the previous year, but margins will increase as distance learning plays a more important role in the revenue mix, he argues.

“We project a 19% margin for Kroton. It is estimated that the consolidated net revenue will decrease 5% with a 3% drop in ebitda”, he predicts.