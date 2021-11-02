WhatsApp crashes on phones with old versions

posted on 11/01/2021 3:30 PM / updated on 11/01/2021 3:31 PM



(credit: Alfredo Rivera/Pixabay)

As of this Monday (1st/11), WhatsApp is no longer compatible for a number of old phones, both Iphone, with the IOS system, and Android. Those who have older versions of software will need to update their phone or transfer the account to devices that have a newer version of the operating system.

The alert, available on the app’s website, points out that iPhone models with iOS 9 operating system, which were launched in 2015 will be reached, with the latest available on the Iphone 4S or lower, and Androi 4.0.4 phones, from 2011 or earlier. Also according to the statement, the social network supports the following devices:

Devices with Android 4.1 operating system and later versions;

iPhones with iOS 10 and later versions; and

Devices with KaiOS 2.5.0 and later versions, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

How to find out the cell phone version

Due to changes made by the manufacturers of each cell phone, the way to find the version is different for each device. Check out the step-by-step information to find information on some brands:

Samsung

Open “Settings”

Click “About Phone”

Click on “Software Information”

Search for “Android Version”

Motorola

Open “Settings”

Click on “System”

Click “About Device”

Search for “Android Version”

IOS