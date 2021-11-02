WhatsApp stops working on old Android phones

O Whatsapp no longer supports the Android 4.0.4. As of this Monday (1st), the messaging app will no longer be compatible with the old version of Google’s operating system, which was released in 2011. To keep using the messenger, you must have a smartphone with Android 4.1 or last.







WhatsApp stops working on very old version of Android

Notices about ending support started a few months ago. Around August, the messenger’s support page about Google’s system was updated to report the end of compatibility. “WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with Android 4.0.4 and earlier phones as of November 1,” they warned.

The day has finally arrived. This Monday (1), the page still brings the notice that support will cease on this date and that you must have a cell phone with Android 4.1 or newer to continue working. “Transfer your account to a compatible device or back up your conversation history before that date,” they instructed.

Check out some tips for saving and restoring your conversations:

iOS 9 support ended in March

WhatsApp ended support for iOS 9 in March

Android 4.0.4 isn’t the only operating system that has ended support this year. In March, the messaging app is no longer compatible with iOS 9 and earlier versions of the software. As a result, the messenger stopped working on the iPhone 4S, Apple’s mobile phone released in 2011 and updated to iOS 9.3.6.

“WhatsApp for iPhone requires operating system iOS 10 or later”, informs the support page accessed this Monday (1). “For the best experience, we recommend that you use the latest iOS version available for your device.”

The messenger still supports devices with KaiOS 2.5.0 and later versions. Among them are JioPhone and JioPhone 2. “If you have one of these devices, install WhatsApp and confirm your phone number,” they said. “WhatsApp can only be used with one phone number on a cell phone at a time.”