WhatsApp stops working on old cell phones as of this Monday

As of this Monday, 1st, old cell phone owners will no longer be able to use the Whatsapp. The messaging application has been discontinued for system versions, developed by Google, released before 2012. For users of apple, the application will no longer run on phones prior to iOS 10. In the case of Android, the change affects mobile phones with version 4.0.4 and earlier. Called Ice Cream Sandwich, the version was released by Google in December 2011. The system was succeeded by Android 4.1, known as Jelly Bean, in July 2012. With the change, users will have to update their phone. If the device is no longer compatible with the operating system, it will be necessary to back up the WhatsApp account, to save contacts and messages, and transfer the account to a more modern device. According to WhatsApp, the change affects a small number of people, but the percentage of application users with these systems was not informed.

How do I find out which version of my cell phone?

The company ensured that all cell phone owners affected by the change were notified. Also according to Whatsapp, the application was discontinued on older devices because outdated systems would no longer ensure that the program continued to function normally and safely. The cell phone owner can know which version he uses. On the iOS system, just open the “Settings” menu and click on “General” and then on “About”. On Android, the procedure varies by manufacturer. Generally, the user should click “Settings”, “System” or “About Phone”, “Software Info” or “About Device” and locate the “Android Version” field.

