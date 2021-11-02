Where do I eat come from: bee extinction could define the future of food | Agro-industry-wealth in Brazil

Although honey is the first thing that comes to mind when we think about bees, in reality, it is not the biggest contribution of these insects to our food. Coffee, apples, passion fruit and even soy are benefited by pollinators.

There are also other stereotypes about these animals. Have you ever seen the movie “Bee Movie – The Story of a Bee”? In real life, the structure of the hive is not like the one pictured. To begin, who do all the work in this “society” are the females. They collect nectar, pollen and produce honey.

It is up to the males, known as drones, just copulate with the queen bee for breeding, explains Diego Moure, senior researcher at AgroBee.

The bees shown in the film are from a species that is not the majority in Brazil, Apis Mellifera. In the country, the solitary bees, which do not form colonies, are more numerous. they too don’t produce so much honey, as this would depend on the grouping and formation of hives.

Regardless of which species they belong to, the bees are very important for food production. Some farmers are looking to rent hives to attract them to their crops. Another path is the preservation of the region’s native forest.

Half of flowering plants are completely dependent on pollinators to survive, pointed out a study carried out by researchers at the University of Stellenbosch, in South Africa. There are about 1,750 species from all continents. In this category, bees are the protagonists.

They are responsible for up to 80% of the cultivated plants present in our food, pointed out the research of the Brazilian Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (BPBES) and the Brazilian Network of Plant-Pollinator Interactions (REBIPP).

For some crops, such as passion fruit, they are essential. For others, like coffee, they provide increased quality, with better flavor and nutrients, and productivity, explains Márcia Maués, a researcher at the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) in the Eastern Amazon.

The more fertilized a fruit is, the better its development, generating, for example, a bigger apple. The bees do this fertilization when they go to collect the pollen (see the image below).

There are 2 gains when using bees in crops:

O direct , which is the improvement of the product offered;

, which is the improvement of the product offered; O indirect, when other agricultural sectors are benefited, such as livestock, due to the quality of the soy used in the feed.

Because of this, there is a movement for these insects are recognized as an agricultural input, as well as pesticides and fertilizers are, points out Márcia.

“When you’re going to think about an agricultural implantation, (the producer) is concerned about the fertility of the soil, what genetic material will be used (…), and why not worry about the pollinator? It is one of the bio-inputs, just as there are biological control agents”, he says.

One of the ways to attract bees to the plantation is renting hives. However, for that, it is It is important to know which bees fertilize the specific crop.

As these insects that group together are from the Apis Mellifera family, which is not native to Brazil, they can only fertilize flowers that are also exotic, such as soybeans and apples, explains Márcia.

The idea of ​​renting is to connect beekeepers and producers. Then, the farmer pays the breeder to send hives to his field during the flowering period. Afterwards, the bees return to the beekeeper.

In soy cultivation, for example, the pollinators stay for more than 20 days and the cost of each hive can go up to R$ 80, informs Diego Moure from AgroBee.

This procedure needs to be done with extreme safety so as not to harm the bee and the hive structure, reports Katia Aleixo, consultant biologist at the Brazilian Association of Bee Studies (BEE)

“If you don’t have the proper transport, there may be a transit of diseases, you can take a hive that has a disease to a place where it doesn’t happen”, he explains.

To participate in the rental sector, farmers need to be registered in the agricultural defense of their states. In each hive movement, it is necessary to issue the Animal Transit Guide (GTA), to certify that they are suitable to be transported from one place to another.

In crops of national species, it is very likely that the so-called solitary bees are responsible for pollination, and, as these do not have hives, the The ideal way to attract them is to preserve the native forest close to the crop., says Márcia da Embrapa.

She defends the connectivity of the forest between rural properties, forming the so-called ecological corridors. Thus, the bees would fly in more than one plantation, benefiting neighboring farmers.

“The bees make no difference at the borders of one area and another, they will fly in the field that is within their range of action”, he says.

Although it is very common to see on social networks that if the bees are extinct we will not be able to plant food, this is a myth. What will happen is a drastic decrease in the supply and quality of crops, explain the experts.

Biologist Katia says that crops such as rice, wheat and sugar cane are pollinated by the wind itself, and that is why they would continue to exist even in a universe without bees. However, acerola, apple, coffee, for example, could be extinct.

“There are plants that do not produce anything without pollination.Açaí, a palm tree that grows on the banks of the river and has been cultivated on terra firme through cultivars, is visited by more than 200 species of insects”, says Márcia.

And although the fiction presents robotic bees that would be able to carry out this process, the researcher does not believe that this would apply in reality.

“You can’t replace bees. You have the shapes of flowers, in most plants it varies a lot. The chestnut tree, for example, has a flower that is closed, the floral resources are protected”, he says.

“For it to be opened to pollinate, it has to be of adequate size and strength to open that flower. It wouldn’t even be able to build a robot to pollinate. The morphological structure of the flowers is compatible with the body structure of its pollinator”.

That’s because the flowers and bees evolved together over the years they have become proportionate.

There is also the possibility for the farmer to pollinate himself by putting his own finger on the flowers, as with the passion fruit. But, the researcher from Embrapa explains that this takes triple the time, being just a softener and not a substitute.

Among the reasons for the possible extinction of bees, according to Katia, are:

at climate changes , which alter the periods of rain and flowering of plants;

, which alter the periods of rain and flowering of plants; O deforestation, fires and expansion of cities , which diminish the natural habitat of these animals;

, which diminish the natural habitat of these animals; The spread of diseases and invasive species ;

; it’s the incorrect use of pesticides.

Coffee crops are among the most popular in hive rentals; drink is the 2nd most consumed in the country

a wasted power

For researcher Katia, Brazil has great potential for raising bees, but the country has not fully explored it. Two natural features are advantageous:

vegetation diversity: provides plants that provide, throughout the year, the nectar needed by the bees, generating greater honey production.

provides plants that provide, throughout the year, the nectar needed by the bees, generating greater honey production. tougher bees: Apis Mellifera is a mixture of the bee brought by Europeans in the 19th century with an African breed brought by researchers in the 20th century. As a hybrid, it is more productive and resistant to disease .

To achieve this power, beekeeping needs to be more professional and breeders need to include in their work routine “the best beekeeping practices, so that we can increase honey production without necessarily increasing the number of bees”, says Katia.

Currently, Brazil produces 20 kg of honey per hive. For the biologist, this number could rise to 60 kg when well worked.

