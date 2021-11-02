Which companies lose from the water crisis

Brazil faces the most serious water crisis in 91 years. The country’s reservoirs have retreated to their lowest levels since 2015, creating a stream of negative impacts on the economy. The government had to turn on thermal power plants that cost more than hydroelectric power plants, the population’s electricity bill became more expensive as a result, and pushed up the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), which in turn led to the Central Bank to accelerate the rise in interest rates to control inflation.

All of this has an impact on the stock exchange, according to market professionals, because the sales and profit performance of companies with publicly traded shares depend on the economy. The situation could get even more complicated if the drought continues into summer, and the government has to ration energy supplies. We have already shown how this crisis affects companies in the electricity sector itself. But the rains also impact companies in other areas. See below who loses the most on the stock exchange if the rains are not enough to replenish the reservoirs.

Why rain affects economy

Brazil has about 60% of its energy generated by hydroelectric plants. Without rain, the reservoirs that feed the power plants’ turbines are threatened. And as energy is one of the most important inputs to the economy, periods of drought affect the costs of every activity.

Brazil already had more than 90% of its energy matrix in hydroelectric plants. This picture has improved, but even so Brazil should not depend more than 50% on hydroelectric energy.

Sillas de Souza Cezar, professor of economics at FAAP

The chief economist at Genial Investimentos, José Márcio Camargo, estimates that the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) will shrink by up to 0.2 percentage point for every 1% reduction in energy consumption through rationing.

Brazil therefore depends on rains so that rationing is removed or, at least, so that the thermal plants can be turned off, and cheaper energy from hydroelectric plants can help reduce electricity prices.

Sectors most affected if rain does not come

The stocks most affected on the Stock Exchange, in case of insufficient rain to replenish the reservoirs of the hydroelectric plants, are those of companies that have water and energy as the main input for the business, according to market analysts.

Energy is the basis of the production chain and therefore it affects the economy in a systemic way, but there are companies that are more susceptible to problems than others.

Rodrigo Crespi, analyst at Guide Investments

For these sectors, less rain means more costs and less sales. See some of them.

Sanitation: water is the main product of companies like Sabesp, Sanepar and heart. Without rain, the volume of reservoirs that supply the cities of the country decreases, affecting the sales volume of these companies.

Companies with dry dams tend to use the practice of rationing in their service region, causing impacts on distributed volumes, losses, in addition to increasing political risk.

Vitor Souza, analyst for the electricity and sanitation sector at Genial Investimentos

Industry: actions of industries from different sectors, which produce from food and beverages to durable goods. These companies are already paying more for energy, which raises costs and, by scale, reduces the profit margin to be distributed to investors.

In addition, some industries, such as beverage and food, or clothing, consume a lot of water in the process. Thus, water scarcity not only makes production more expensive, but can also lead to limited sales, points out William Teixeira, head of Variable Income at Messem Investimentos.

Agribusiness: Agricultural businesses depend on rainfall directly for irrigation, crop processing and cattle raising—for slaughter or milk production. The drought affects the volume and quality of production, with an impact on profit margins and the distribution of dividends.

The impact of the lack of rain is strong on agriculture and livestock. In fact, we are already seeing a loss of productivity this year in the second grain harvest and an increase in costs.

William Teixeira, boss of Variable Income of Messem Investimentos

Steel mills: since the last major energy crisis due to lack of rain, in 2001, the main steelmakers in the country have invested in their own generation, which has reduced dependence on the national electricity system.

But the steelmakers’ main customers are industries that are already being affected by more expensive electricity and may still have to reduce production in the event of energy rationing.

Caio Ribeiro, analyst at Credit suisse

Mining companies: Like steelmakers, ore producers also need a lot of energy to move their extraction and processing lines. In 2001, Vale, for example, had to cut part of the production, especially of aluminum and iron garters.

Today, Vale is already able to generate around 68% of its own electricity consumption, highlights the analyst at Credit suisse, but this energy comes from assets that may still be subject to restrictions imposed by the government. In this sector, says Ribeiro, mining companies that sell more to the domestic market than abroad may be more impacted.

who benefits

The increase in rainfall in October can help all companies in these sectors mentioned above that suffer from water shortages, highlight market professionals heard by UOL.

The National Electric System Operator (ONS) highlighted some relief last month, but warned that the situation still deserves caution.

The head of stock analysis at Orama, Phil Soares highlights that the improvement in rainfall in October has already impacted energy costs.

“We saw a significant drop in the price of short-term energy, which started the month above R$500 and today already operates at around R$150,” said Soares.

According to the analyst at Orama, in addition to the sectors mentioned above, shares of retail companies can also indirectly benefit from the rains.

Concerns about the impact of lack of rain on energy prices also exist because of inflation. So, with rains and reduced energy costs, we see a sector in the retail sector that is greatly benefited by an eventual slowdown in inflation.

Phil Soares, from Orama

What to do now?

For those who have shares in some of these companies that are being or may be harmed by the lack of rain, the tip of market professionals is to avoid radical and unanalyzed decisions.

It’s not a case of making short-term bets, wanting to cash in on stock variations in a month or two, but considering the ability to return over longer time horizons, analysts point out.