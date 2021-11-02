Who will withdraw the last payment?

- Emergency aid has the last installment closed;
- Policyholders should be aware of withdrawal schedules;
- Government announces payment dates for its new project,
Federal government completes payments of the emergency aid for specific group. In that sunday (31), the Ministry of Citizenship made the last transfers of the program. With values up to BRL 375, policyholders must now pay attention to withdrawal calendars.
O emergency aid came to an end. After the granting of seven monthly fees, the population will now have to reorganize their finances by closing the program.
Over the next few days there will also be a call for withdrawal for the general public, but the deposits in the box has have already been suspended.
Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule (deposit into account) for general public
- Born in January – October 20th
- Born in February -October 21st
- Born in March – October 22
- Born in April – October 23
- Born in May – October 23
- Born in June – October 26th
- Born in July – October 27th
- Born in August – October 28
- Born in September – October 29
- Born in October – October 30th
- Born in November – October 30th
- Born in December – October 31
Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: withdrawal schedule for the general public
- Born in January – November 1st
- Born in February – November 3rd
- Born in March – November 4th
- Born in April – November 5th
- Born in May – November 9th
- Born in June – November 10th
- Born in July – November 11th
- Born in August – November 12th
- Born in September – November 16th
- Born in October – November 17th
- Born in November – November 18th
- Born in December – November 19
How to withdraw emergency aid
For those who wish to withdraw the amount in cash, you must complete the steps below:
- The withdrawal is carried out without a card, so click on the “Enter” button on the ATM keyboard.
- Click on the “Emergency Aid Withdrawal” button.
- Enter your CPF number and click the “Confirm” button.
- Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button.
- Choose a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button.
- Wait for the money to be released.
How to generate the code to make withdrawals?
- Access your digital savings account in the app;
- Once this is done, tap the withdrawal option and inform the amount you want to withdraw;
- When informing the value, a code will be generated;
- The beneficiary will write down this code and use it to withdraw at an ATM or lottery.
How to make the withdrawal with code?
- Go to a Caixa self-service terminal;
- Tap the “Enter” button on the keyboard;
- Select the option “Emergency Aid Withdrawal”;
- Enter your CPF number and click on the “Confirm” button;
- Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button;
- Select a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button.
- When finished, the chosen value will be delivered next.
End of emergency aid and start of aid Brazil
With the end of the current program, the federal government will start the transfers of Brazil Aid. From the November 17th part of the insured of the emergency aid will be awarded allowances for BRL 200.
However, it is necessary to be aware that the government will reduce the total number of recipients. You will only be entitled to receive the Brazil Aid citizens who meet the following requirements:
- Have a per capita family income of up to R$89; or
- Have a per capita family income of up to R$ 178 (in the case of families that include pregnant women, nursing mothers, children and/or adolescents up to 17 years of age);
- Be registered in the CadÚnico;
- Have updated data in CadÚnico for at least two years.
Brazil Aid payment schedule in November
|Payday
|who receives
|November 17th
|Beneficiaries with NIS end 1
|November 18th
|Beneficiaries with final 2 NIS
|November 19th
|Beneficiaries with NIS Final 3
|November 22
|Beneficiaries with NIS Final 4
|November 23
|Beneficiaries with NIS end 5
|November 24th
|Beneficiaries with NIS end 6
|November 25th
|Beneficiaries with NIS end 7
|November 26th
|Beneficiaries with NIS end 8
|November 29th
|Beneficiaries with NIS end 9
|30th of November
|Beneficiaries with NIS end 0
×
This one no annual credit card is selecting people to receive possible limit now!
SEE NOW