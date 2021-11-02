Why can some people hear the dead?

Scientists have identified some characteristics that can make a person more likely to claim to hear the voices of the dead. According to research published in Mental Health, Religion and Culture, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations occur in mediums.

The finding could help better understand the auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, researchers say. The spiritist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – which is the experience of seeing or hearing something attributed to the spirits of the dead – are of great scientific interest, both for anthropologists who study religious and spiritual experiences, and for scientists who study pathological hallucinatory experiences.

In the study, researchers focused on better understanding why some people with auditory experiences report a spiritist experience, while others consider them more distressing and receive a mental health diagnosis.

“Spiritists tend to report unusual auditory experiences that are positive, start early in life and are often able to control,” explained psychologist Peter Moseley, from Northumbria University, UK.

According to him, understanding this is important to know more about the “distressing or uncontrollable experiences of hearing voices”. He and fellow psychologist Adam Powell of Durham University in the UK recruited and researched 65 clairaudient mediums from the UK National Union of Spiritists and 143 members of the general population recruited through social media to determine what differentiated the spiritists. from the general public, who do not report having heard the voices of the dead.

Overall, 44.6% of Spiritists reported hearing voices daily and 79% said the experiences were part of their daily lives. As much as most reported hearing the voices inside their heads, 31.7% reported that the voices were also external.

Compared to the general population, Spiritualists reported a much greater belief in the paranormal and were less likely to care what other people thought of them. They had their first hearing experience at a young age, with an average age of 21 years, and reported a high level of absorption, a term that describes total immersion in mental tasks and activities or altered states.

In both groups, there were no differences in levels of belief in the paranormal and susceptibility to visual hallucinations. The researchers commented that experiencing the ‘voices of the dead’ is therefore unlikely to be a result of peer pressure or a social context.

Therefore, these people adopt spiritism because it aligns with their experience: “Our findings say a lot about ‘learning and yearning.’ For our participants, the principles of spiritism seem to make sense of the extraordinary childhood experiences and frequent auditory phenomena they experience as practicing mediums,” said Powell.

For future research, the research team wants to explore a variety of cultural contexts to better understand the relationship between absorption, belief and spiritual experience.

