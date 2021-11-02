Why did the sequel to Avatar take so long to happen? – Movie news

Acclaimed as the biggest box office in history, James Cameron’s film revolutionized cinema and, after more than 10 years, it will have four new sequels.

12 years ago, Avatar arrived in theaters and revolutionized the entire aesthetic of science fiction films and the use of computer graphics in film productions. After the overwhelming success that placed the feature film as the biggest box office in history, the world has been surprised in recent years, after the announcement of not just one, but four sequels to the blockbuster directed by James Cameron.

The film takes place in the fictional world of Pandora, where the Na’vis, highly evolved beings live. Living amidst the deteriorating unhealthy and poisonous environment, the human and Na’vis hybrids, known as Avatar, must connect to human minds in order to transit Pandora. In parallel, an ex-marine appears at the scene and falls in love with a Na’vi, generating conflicts between species that fight for survival. Starring Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, the feature made film history. But why do we take so long to have a sequel?

Public interest is an important criterion





Independent of avatar being the biggest blockbuster of all time, there is still a need to gauge public interest for possible late sequels after so many years since the original release. Still, thinking of meeting the urgent demand of the public, James Cameron could have risked delivering a new film immediately, but without the preparation and quality of the original. This type of question weighed on Fox’s decision regarding the sequel to avatar, making them question whether it was possible to achieve the excellence of the original feature film in such a short time.

That way, James Cameron, who has always worked on expensive and potentially highly commercially successful projects (such as Titanic, Terminator, and Aliens), wouldn’t shoot in the dark — but neither would he be content to turn in any mediocre work just for the sake of it. popular demand. continue to avatar It is a correct decision, but maintaining the franchise’s legacy and excellence is also a necessary care.

James Cameron counted on the advancement of technology





avatar it is the result of a long pre- and post-production work that differentiated the film from all others of its time. A perfectionist like James Cameron is, the director may have waited for technology enhancements to bring the sequel to avatar to another technical and aesthetic level and, who knows, make another feature film ahead of its time, with better special effects and computer graphics.

In 2011, James Cameron reported that he would like to film the sequel to avatar at a higher frame rate, a feature that became popular with The Hobbit, released by Peter Jackson the following year. Back in 2016, the visionary and futuristic director mentioned the possibility of shooting a 3D movie without glasses. what was done in avatar when it comes to special effects, they have become common features in today’s cinema and, now, the filmmaker wants to go further and launch new trends — which are only possible with the increasing advancement of technology.

For the second movie of avatar, James Cameron had the ambition to create a new universe set in the depths of the sea — something that has been his fascination for some years, as we can see in Titanic and Ghosts of the Abyss. In general, underwater effects have always been difficult to replicate in cinema, even photographing and capturing motion (even with the technology of all sorts of waterproof devices). Now, the director says he has found the perfect method for the underwater scenes, so production on the sequel has moved forward.

All scripts needed to be ready





For the continuation of avatar, James Cameron wanted to have all the scripts written before the individual production of each film even began — considering that these were (and are being) shot together. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the director stated that each sequence has an intrinsic connection with the previous ones and could not work otherwise.

“The scripts took four years [para ficar prontos]. You can call it a delay, but it’s not really a delay, because from the moment we hit the button to actually make the movies, we’re running perfectly — because of all the time we had to develop the system. We weren’t wasting time, we were investing in technology development and design. So when all the scripts were approved, everything was designed. Every character, every creature, every setting.”