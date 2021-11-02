Why Fiat will kill Uno in 2021 and keep Mobi

Last February, Herlander Zola, director of commercial operations at Fiat, admitted the possibility of the brand taking the Uno out of line. Three months later, the columnist for UOL Cars Fernando Calmon nailed it: the compact will go out of production on December 31st, along with fellow veterans Grand Siena and Doblò.

Bigger and more expensive than the Mobi, with which it shares mechanics and structural components, the Uno will soon die, but its “younger brother” will remain on the market. We spoke with specialists to find out why Fiat took this decision – and to end the trajectory of its best-selling car, launched in 1984 and which won the second generation in 2010.

One of the reasons was pointed out by Calmon himself: for the manufacturer of the Uno, it is not worth investing time and money to adapt it to the stricter emission limits that will come into effect on January 1, 2022, with the entry into force of Proconve PL7 in the country.

The hatch’s low sales would not justify the expense: from January to September 2021, only 18,960 units were sold, against 59,221 of the Mobi, which arrived at dealerships in April 2016.

Almost all Uno sales (97.4%) are direct sales to companies, compared to 48.7% for Mobi. In other words: it has been absent from the Fiat dealerships showroom for a long time.

For Flavio Padovan, partner at MRD Consulting, Uno’s death at this point is not surprising.

Launched in 2016, Mobi has a more modern design, although it is considerably smaller than the Uno Image: Disclosure

“The Mobi was developed to replace the Uno, which has already fulfilled its mission. It is one of the cheapest cars in Brazil, together with the Renault Kwid, and brings more modern construction. It is a considerably newer project, so it is natural that the replace”, analyzes the consultant, former executive of brands such as Ford, Volkswagen and Jaguar Land Rover.

Also consultant Cassio Pagliarini, a partner at Bright Consulting, echoes his colleague and ponders that it no longer makes sense for Fiat to keep in production three compact hatchbacks, in times of increasing demand for SUVs.

“The new Fiat Pulse, a sport utility vehicle, manages to match, in cheaper versions, the prices of top-of-the-line compact configurations. The Mobi competes strongly in the entry-level segment and the Argo has found good acceptance, both for companies and for individual customers,” says Paglinarini.

He adds that the Uno no longer sells as it used to and that’s why it will be withdrawn; customers looking for a more spacious hatch have the Argo, which starts at R$ 69.5 thousand – against the R$ 67 thousand charged for the only technologically less advanced version of the Uno. Pulse starts at R$ 82.5 thousand – the prices informed refer to the State of São Paulo.

Automakers still need compacts

Fiat factory in Betim (MG), where Mobi, Uno and Argo, the Italian brand’s compacts are produced Image: Wether Santana/Estadão Content

It’s no secret that vehicle manufacturers are concentrating their investments to offer small SUVs, like the Pulse, which will naturally take the place of the more equipped configurations of the hatchbacks.

Padovan points out that today the compacts, such as Mobi and Uno, do not provide assemblers with margin or offer minimal profitability, even with a high volume of license plates.

However, the consultant clarifies, it is precisely the scale that guarantees the survival of small hatches in a market like Brazil.

“Brazil still needs simpler and cheaper cars. Even though their production and sale bring no or negative margin, their high volume is essential to pay fixed costs and ensure the healthy operation of the factories,” he says.

He adds, noting that the function of entry cars is to occupy the idle capacity of production lines.

“Maintaining an active factory without production requires considerable expenses. The profit ends up coming from the more expensive models, such as SUVS”.

