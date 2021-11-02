Widow of MC Kevin, Deolane Bezerra wins secret admirer bouquet – Famous

Deolane Bezerra (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Deolane Calf



, the widow of



MC Kevin



, was taken by surprise and surprised fans by showing that she won a giant bouquet of roses from a secret admirer. The famous was celebrating her birthday at a family party, this Monday (01/11).

The lawyer decided to make a live on her intagram to show the outstanding moment. According to the text written by the admirer, which was read by Deolane, they have known each other for some time, but never had any relationship.

“When I saw you for the first time, in Cuiabá, and I could feel your energy, I knew that our connection would be very intense. Today I want to congratulate you for everything you are: woman, warrior, fighter, winner, beautiful and with a huge heart! This is just one more memory to show how special you are to me and how much I admire you in every detail. Except for the cigarette. Congratulations, Blessed is the first of November”, read the digital influencer and lawyer to those present at the venue.

An anonymous sender signed the letter and, during the live, the doctor was ‘over there’, embarrassed and very curious to find out who the man in love is. It is worth remembering that on November 3rd, Deolane will have a mega party to celebrate her birthday. The celebration of its 34 years will feature several musical attractions and one of those that are already confirmed is the duo Simone & Simaria, which will animate its 400 guests, according to



Leo Days



.

Also this Monday, the new influencer of the “piece”, Deolane Bezerra, already has more than 11 million followers on Instagram and shared a series of congratulations she received. In addition, fans went to the door of his house to also congratulate.

The closest relatives and friends made a point of preparing a little surprise for the lawyer, which left her very emotional.

Deolane Bezerra wins a surprise birthday party (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

“Congratulations to me. Congratulations for being who I am… I thank ‘myself’ for not embarrassing myself and even more for being love. I am deserving of all that God really gives me,” wrote Deolane.