Will CAIXA release emergency aid withdrawals on the November 2nd holiday?

Since November 1st, the beneficiaries of the emergency aid 2021 out of Bolsa Família may withdraw the 7th and last installment. However, November 2 (Tuesday) will be a national holiday for All Souls’ Day. Therefore, will the recipients be able to withdraw the amount on the date?.

the withdrawal of 7th installment of 2021 emergency aid for beneficiaries outside the Bolsa Família started on November 1st and will continue until November 19th. Payment occurs in installments, depending on the month of birth of the beneficiaries.

The 7th installment of the 2021 emergency aid was deposited between October 20 and 31 in the account Digital Social Savings. With this, beneficiaries could make purchases and payments using the virtual debit card available on the cash has.

Caixa Econômica makes the withdrawal available in the following month. With that, in the month of November it will be possible to withdraw the amount. However, in this (2) it will be the national holiday of the All Souls’ Day. For this reason, there will be no payments.

However, ATMs are still open. Therefore, citizens who have their balance released can receive at the agencies.

The emergency aid withdrawal schedule for the general public runs from November 3rd to the 19th, as stated above. It is important to remember that there are no payments on weekends either.

Schedule for withdrawal of the 7th installment of emergency aid for the general public

January: November 1st;

February: November 3rd;

March: November 4th;

April: November 5th;

May: November 9th;

June: November 10th;

July: November 11th;

August: November 12th;

September: November 16th;

October: November 17th;

November: November 18th;

December: November 19th.

Calendar of the 7th installment of the Bolsa Família emergency aid

Caixa Econômica also paid the aid to Bolsa Família beneficiaries. These receive in a staggered way, according to the end of the Social Identification Number (NIS). The calendar started on October 18th and ended on the 29th.

The portion was deposited in the Poupança Social Digital account, but can be withdrawn on the same date at agencies or lotteries. In this way, the beneficiary chooses the best format for moving the amount received. See the dates below:

End of NIS 1: October 18th;

NIS 2 End: October 19;

NIS 3 End: October 20th;

NIS 4 End: October 21st;

End of NIS 5: October 22nd;

NIS end 6: October 25th;

NIS end 7: October 26th;

End of NIS 8: October 27th;

NIS end 9: October 28;

End of NIS 0: October 29th.

Glaucia Alves Gláucia Alves, graduated in English Language from the Federal Rural University of Pernambuco (UFRPE). She was a teacher for 8 years. In 2020, she started working as a copywriter. He currently works on the team at FDR portal, producing content on the economy and rights of the Brazilian population, in addition to providing online writing consultancy.