Will INSS retirees and pensioners receive more in 2022?

One of the great dilemmas for next year concerns the adjustment of the minimum wage, after all, throughout this year inflation had a super high, which will directly impact the readjustment of the national floor in 2022. However, how will the readjustment of benefits paid be by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) next year? That’s what we’ll understand now!

Minimum wage adjustment

The readjustment of the minimum wage for next year will take place through the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), an index used to calculate the advance of inflation in the country.

Thus, based on the last released index, the inflation of 2021 is expected to close with a high of 8.4%, that is, as the minimum wage is calculated based on the high inflation, the national floor should undergo a readjustment of also 8.4% next year.

From this forecast, we can take a base of what the minimum wage may be next year, which could jump from R$1,100 to R$1,192.40 next year.

It is important to remember that we are talking about a forecast of the National Consumer Price Index, which will be closed at the end of the year, and the exact amount for the adjustment of the minimum wage will be calculated and disclosed.

INSS benefits

According to INPC’s forecast, we can understand how the value of benefits will be next year. This is because, in the first place, all INSS policyholders who currently receive BRL 1,100, that is, a minimum wage of 2021, will have access to a salary of 2022, that is, with the expected forecast, policyholders can receive BRL 1,192 .40 in 2022.

In the case of policyholders who receive a benefit with a value greater than one minimum wage, even if it is a few reais, the adjustment of the benefit will be based on the accumulated INPC, that is, just take the benefit amount for this year and multiply it by the INPC, which is currently forecast at 8.4%. For example, a benefit of BRL 1,600, the readjustment of 8.4% will give the value of BRL 1,734.40.

Will policyholders receive more?

Being very direct, no! Although the readjustment of benefits and the minimum wage provides for an increase in what is currently received, the correction of benefits based on the INPC does not mean greater purchasing power for retirees and pensioners, but rather a way to make the insured INSS do not lose their current purchasing power in the face of advances in inflation in the country.

Thus, the new readjustment will not bring a real gain to policyholders, as the readjustment will not allow retirees and pensioners to buy more, but rather to keep the purchasing power over what they already manage to acquire.