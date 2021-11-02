With 1.0 turbo engine, Hyundai Creta stands out among compact SUVs

Here in the AUTO have you already checked our evaluation of the new Hyundai Crete 2022 in its Ultimate Catalog, high-end version of the compact SUV and the only one with a 2.0 16V engine under the hood.

We had a longer contact with the SUV in its catalogs with the 1.0 turbo engine with direct injection, according to Hyundai itself, the option that should account for most of the new license plates.

To get to know in detail everything that the new Creta turbo is capable of delivering, we evaluated the model in the Platinum option, currently the most expensive to offer supercharged engine, being priced at R$ 138,690.

As you can see in our video analysis below, the 1.0 TGDI engine fell very well to Crete 2022, giving the SUV a much better level of efficiency, especially compared to its predecessor when powered by the 1.6 16V.

among your competitors

Its acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (11.5 seconds) is close to that of modern competitors, such as the Chevrolet Tracker Premier 1.0 turbo and the VW T-Cross Comfortline, with a slight advantage for the SUV of the German brand.

In terms of consumption, with partials of up to 11.6 km / l in the city and 12 km / l on the road with gasoline, the Creta Platinum does not owe anything to its direct rivals.

About the cost-benefit, considering that we are talking about the catalog most equipped with a turbo engine, the Hyundai is also competitive when it comes to the consumer’s pocket.

Costing less than R$ 140 thousand and already with a panoramic sunroof, multimedia center with a 10.25” screen, 360º camera system, interior leather lining, among other attributes, the Creta Platinum arrives on the market very well configured.

Suffice it to mention, as an example, that the VW T-Cross Comfortline, with all its options and level of equipment similar to the Crete, ends up having a price nearly R$ 10 thousand above what Hyundai asks for its representative in the category.

Overall, the Creta Platinum also has a spacious cabin for its 5 passengers, accompanied by a good trunk for 422 liters. The model’s strength is also its solid and stable running, a trait that helped it to project itself as one of the best choices in the category.

Check out the full review in the video below:

