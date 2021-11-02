With 100% of the public released, Galo resumes ticket sales for a game with Grêmio

Atlético resumed on the afternoon of this Monday (1/11) the sale of tickets for the game against Grêmio, on Wednesday, at 9 pm, at Mineirão. Earlier, Alvinegra fans had exhausted the total number of tickets offered for sale within the load of 50% of the stadium’s capacity until then authorized by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH).

With the decision of the PBH, announced on Monday, to authorize maximum capacity in the capital’s stadiums, among the new measures of flexibility, the Mineirão will be able to receive around 62 thousand people. Thus, Galo resumed ticket sales.

To enter the stadium, fans will need to present proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative test for the disease carried out within 72 hours before the match.

Atlético x Grêmio is postponed from the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. Galo is the isolated leader of the competition, with 59 points, seven more than vice-leader Palmeiras, who, however, has a game more than Alvinegro. In third place comes Flamengo, with ten points less than Galo, but with two games less.

Details disclosed by the club:

SALE HAPPENS EXCLUSIVELY ONLINE The sale is open to Galo na Veia members of all categories, who can buy their ticket, with the respective discount, and two additional tickets with a 50% discount; and also for non-members.

Members who have GNV Kids plans can request, at no cost, at the time of purchase, a ticket for each registered GNV Kids card, in the same sector as the ticket purchased by the plan holder.

Closing of the online sale: 11/3 (5pm)

There is no nominal admission requirement or closing of the esplanade gates one hour before the game.

Fully vaccinated fans (second or single dose) do not need to take a Covid test. Just take the proof of vaccination from the App Conect SUS, PRINTED, or a copy of the vaccination card. Tests and vouchers will be mandatorily collected at the stadium access gates.

PRICES ALREADY WITH DISCOUNTS:

Superior orange

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$21.00

CNG Silver: BRL 27.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$30.00

Additional Ticket: R$30.00

Integer: R$60.00

Lower orange

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$21.00

CNG Silver: BRL 27.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$30.00

Additional Ticket: R$30.00

Integer: R$60.00

Upper Yellow

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$21.00

CNG Silver: BRL 27.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$30.00

Additional Ticket: R$30.00

Integer: R$60.00

Lower Yellow

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$21.00

CNG Silver: BRL 27.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$30.00

Additional Ticket: R$30.00

Integer: R$60.00

Top Red

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$35.00

CNG Silver: BRL 45.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$50.00

Additional Ticket: R$50.00

Integer: BRL 100.00

Lower Red

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$35.00

CNG Silver: BRL 45.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$50.00

Additional Ticket: R$50.00

Integer: BRL 100.00

Upper purple

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$35.00

CNG Silver: BRL 45.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$50.00

Additional Ticket: R$50.00

Integer: BRL 100.00

Lower purple

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$52.50

CNG Silver: R$67.50

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$75.00

Additional Ticket: R$75.00

Integer: BRL 150.00

The discounts granted to Galo na Veia members are not cumulative with the sale of half a ticket.

THE GATES OF ACCESS TO THE ESPLANADE AND STADIUM WILL OPEN AT 18:00.

STADIUM ACCESS CONDITIONS:

1. Present the ticket voucher (digital or preferably PRINTED).

2. a) Fully vaccinated supporters (second dose or single dose): present PRINTED proof of vaccination (Conect SUS or copy of the vaccination card).

b) Fans not fully vaccinated: present a COvid-19 PRINTED test, with a negative result, carried out within 72 hours before the match.

Proofs of vaccination and tests will be mandatorily collected at the stadium access gates;

3. Present identification document;

4. Use mask, covering mouth and nose.

TESTS: Only PRINTED results of tests type RT – PCR or rapid antigen tests will be accepted, carried out within 72 hours prior to departure, in any laboratory. With the discounts negotiated by the Club, the prices of the rapid Antigen test range from 39 to 82 reais. It is necessary to present the ticket voucher to obtain the discount.

PARTNER LABORATORIES: Axial, Droga Clara, Drogaria Araújo, Extra Popular Drugstores, Hermes Pardini, Integral Laboratory, São Marcos Laboratory, São Paulo Laboratory, Laborclínica, Mater Dei, Oncosette and Pague Menos Pharmacy.

FREE OF CHARGE FOR CHILDREN: According to Municipal Decree No. 16,438/2016, which regulates the gratuity law No. 10,942/2016, 1% of all tickets available for sale will be allocated to children under 12, based on the criteria public safety and organization of each event.

It is noteworthy that the PBH protocol recommends that pregnant women and newborns do not attend the stages.

Free pick-up will take place on Monday, 11/1, from 1pm to 5pm, as long as there is availability, at Central Galo na Veia (Loja do Galo – 2nd floor – Bairro Lourdes).

Pursuant to the aforementioned law, the ticket will only be withdrawn by the minor’s parents or legal guardian (guardian, guardian and guardian, proven by legal/legal document), upon presentation of identification document of the parents or legal guardian, as well as CPF and birth certificate or identity document of the child under 12, proving the beneficiary’s age suitability. Documents must be originals or certified copies. It is mandatory to carry a valid ticket for the same gratuity sector.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.