With a goal in stoppage time, Cuiabá beats Red Bull Bragantino

This Monday night, Cuiabá and Red Bull Bragantino they faced each other in the 29th round of the Serie A do Brasileirão. The scoreboard marked 0-0 until 48 of the second half, when Rafael Gava gave the victory to the team from Cuiabá. In the initial stage, the team from São Paulo wasted a penalty with Helinho.

Bragantino is now at 49 points, in fourth place in the table. Cuiabá, on the other hand, totals 39, in 10th place.

For the next round of the Brasileirão, the Bragantino faces Athletico-PR, in Bragança Paulista, this Sunday. Cuiabá, on the other hand, faces Chapecoense, also in their domains, this Wednesday.







Cuiabá beat Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 Photo: Gil Gomes / Estadão

The game – The first half of the match was good football, especially in the final stretch, with a very clear chance to hit the net for each of the teams.

The first one for the Cuiabá, in the 30th minute, when Jenison received a pitch from João Lucas and went in front of Cleiton. Bragança Paulista’s goalkeeper was dribbled, but even so, with the goal already open, he managed to recover and send the ball to corner.

Not long after, at 37, Uendel touched the ball with his hand inside the penalty area and the referee awarded the penalty. On the charge, Helinho hit the post – the striker took advantage of the rebound and scored, but the move was canceled by two touches.

In the second step, the Bragantino had another very clear chance, this time prevented by a miracle from goalkeeper Walter. Pedrinho kicked at point-blank range after Ytalo’s cross, but with his left foot Walter managed to make the save.

In the second stage, it was the Cuiabá who took their chance. At 48, Felipe Marques invaded the area from the left and played backwards. Rafael Gava, freed, finally opened and decreed the match scoreboard.

DATASHEET:

CUIABÁ 1 X 0 RED BULL BRAGANTINO

Local: Arena Pantanal, Cuiabá (MT)

Date: November 1, 2021, Monday

Schedule: 8:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO)

Assistants: Christian Passos Sorence (GO) and Hugo Savio Xavier Correa (GO)

VAR: Leone Carvalho Rocha (GO)

Yellow cards: João Lucas (Cuiabá); Weverson and Alerrandro (Red Bull Bragantino)

Goals: Rafael Gava (48′ of 2Q)

CUIABÁ: Walter; João Lucas, Paulão, Alan Empereur and Uendel; Yuri Lima, Pepê (Uillian Corrêa), Camilo (Felipe Marques) and Max (Rafael Gava); Clayson (Jonathan Cafu) and Jenison (Elton)

Technician: Jorginho

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Natan and Weverson (Realpe); Luciano (Guilherme), Eric Ramires and Helinho (Gabriel Novaes); Alerrandro (Pedrinho), Cuello and Ytalo

Technician: Maurice Barbieri