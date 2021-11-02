With Brazil among the signatories, around 100 countries commit to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030

Governments from around 100 countries, including some of the largest emitters on the planet, have confirmed a commitment to a 30% reduction in methane emissions by 2030, in an initiative considered urgent, as it is one of the gases that contribute most to the increase. of the planet’s temperature. The agreement took place at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP-26, in Glasgow. The reduction is relative to the levels observed in 2020.

Pressure on governments: At COP-26, Brazilian indigenous criticizes ’empty lies and false promises’

Brazil’s participation in the commitment was seen with some surprise by environmentalists, as it had not been officially announced — one of the few signs of this was a Twitter post on the Itamaraty account, on Monday afternoon, stating that the country would join the initiative, considered “crucial” by US President Joe Biden. Today, to the G-1, the Ministry of Environment confirmed its adhesion. On Monday, Brazil also joined an agreement of more than 100 countries that promises to eliminate deforestation by 2030.

— We need to act to reduce our methane emissions as quickly as possible. Together, we are committing to reducing our emissions by 30% by 2030. Today, nations responsible for about half of all methane emissions in the world have signed this agreement, and it will make a big difference,” said Biden, one of the world’s leading advocates. initiative, in a speech at COP-26. — This is one of the most important things we can do in this decisive decade to reach the 1.5 degree target.

Against deforestation:‘In this decade the future of humanity will be decided,’ says climatologist Carlos Nobre about the challenges of the COP-26

The plan is an extension of an agreement announced by the US and the European Union (EU) on September 17, when Brussels and Washington defended a 30% reduction in methane emissions by the end of the decade, generated in part by agricultural activities. At the time, the American president pointed out the benefits to the climate and people’s health, and signaled that actions to mitigate emissions, such as the development of new technologies, could create thousands of jobs.

Paris Agreement, NDCs and carbon neutrality:Understand the terms used in the COP-26 negotiations

Initially, the plan brought together, in addition to the US and the European Union, Argentina, Ghana, Indonesia, Iraq, Italy, Mexico and the UK, but now, with the expansion, the agreement brings together countries responsible for half of all global methane emissions — on the other hand, India, China and Russia, identified as the three countries that emit the most gas on the planet, did not sign the commitment.

— We cannot wait until 2050, we need to cut emissions quickly, and methane is a gas whose emissions can be cut quickly. About 30% of global warming is caused by methane, and emissions are rising faster than at any time in the past,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. — Cutting methane is one of the most efficient things we can do to reach the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5ºC.

Article:What do I have to do with climate change?

According to the United Nations Environment Program, methane has an atmospheric warming potential nearly 28 times greater than carbon dioxide over a 100-year period. Although it has a much lower concentration in the air, it has been responsible for 30% of global warming since the Industrial Revolution period, and its emissions have been growing exponentially in recent decades.

Although there are natural methane emissions, the UN points out that 60% of them come from human activities, notably the production and burning of fossil fuels for energy production, agriculture and waste management. However, as the leaders reiterated in their speeches at COP-26 on Tuesday, there are efficient ways to reduce emissions within the stipulated deadline, contributing to the control of global warming and helping the economy itself.

As Biden said in his speech, and as senior Washington officials did, the need to cut emissions will “promote innovation and the manufacture of new technologies” in this sector, promoting the creation of thousands of jobs.

Despite facing obstacles within the US in approving a trillion-dollar socio-environmental package, the US president went to Scotland willing to take a leadership position on the climate issue, the central point of his government plan, after four years of negligence by the government by Donald Trump.