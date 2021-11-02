With knee and thigh pain, Messi will defraud PSG against Leipzig in Champions League | Champions League

Leader of group A of the Champions League, PSG will have an important embezzlement to face RB Leipzig away from home. Star Lionel Messi was not listed for the clash in Germany on Wednesday due to physical problems. According to the club, the shirt 30 is feeling pain in his knee and also discomfort in his left thigh.

Lionel Messi will be embezzled by PSG this Wednesday — Photo: Getty Images

This will be Messi’s first absence from a Champions League match since arriving in Paris. He normally participated in the first three rounds, when PSG drew with Brugge, beat Manchester City and also beat RB Leipzig.

Three other expected absences on the trip to Germany are Marco Verratti, who has an injury in the abdomen, and Leandro Paredes, who is in the final stretch of recovery from a problem in his left thigh. Sergio Ramos still does not make his debut for the club – although the coaching staff promises that he will start training with the squad “in the next few days”.

The Parisian delegation disembarked this Tuesday morning in Germany for this Wednesday’s confrontation, at 5 pm (GMT) – the ge accompanies it in Real Time. PSG leads the Champions group A with seven points and can forward their classification in case of victory away from home.