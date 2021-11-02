With low adherence, the multivaccination campaign is extended in the DF

posted on 10/31/2021 11:10 AM



Multivaccination Campaign is aimed at children and adolescents under 15 years (from babies up to 14 years, 11 months and 29 days) – (credit: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil)

The Ministry of Health decided to extend the multivaccination campaign for children and adolescents, under 15 years old, until November 30th. The aim of the action is to update the Child and Adolescent Vaccination Booklet and increase the vaccination coverage of the country’s population.

In the Federal District, the campaign will resume next Wednesday (3/11). Vaccines will not be applied during the long holiday in the federal capital — immunization against covid-19, however, continues normally. The DF has 111 routine vaccination rooms, which offer the action’s immunizing agents.

The Multivaccination Campaign is aimed at children and adolescents under 15 years old (from babies up to 14 years, 11 months and 29 days). In the DF, according to the Department of Health, the action reached only 68.4% of the target audience, a number much lower than expected, of at least 90%.

Vaccines

Amid the drop in the group’s vaccination coverage, especially during the covid-19 pandemic, the campaign — which began on October 1st — counts on the offer of around 18 immunizers. See the full list below.

At the national level, in the Multivaccination Campaign data registered on the portal of the Ministry of Health Localiza SUS until October 28, there is a total of 3,026,553 million doses applied throughout the country.

It is worth remembering that, from babies to the elderly, regardless of age, there are several types of vaccines to prevent different diseases. Most of these immunizations are applied in childhood and are part of the basic vaccination schedule recommended by the Ministry of Health.

Vaccines offered during the campaign