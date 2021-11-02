With only five days without rain, Rio had the wettest October in the last 12 years

RIO — By the number of times he took his umbrella out of the closet, the carioca could already imagine: a survey carried out by Climatempo shows that October 2021 was the wettest October in the last 12 years. According to the institute, the meteorological station in Vila Militar recorded 132.2 mm of accumulated rain, while in 2009 134.2 mm were recorded. The accumulated was also 53% above the historical average of rains in October. Also according to Alerta Rio, from the city of Rio, there were 26 of the rainy seasons in October. There was just no record of rain on days 13, 14, 22, 23 and 30.

First day: Rio had 25% of the expected rain for November in the first 14 hours

At the Alto da Boa Vista National Institute of Meteorology (INMET) station, the last month even registered a lower amount of rainfall compared to October 2020. However, the volume was 31% higher than the historical average.





Climatempo meteorologist Doris Palma explains that it was not an abrupt number of cold fronts that led to more rainfall. According to her, an increase in sea temperature near the coast of Rio facilitated the formation of rain. This variation is common, occurs offshore and is influenced by several factors, such as ocean currents.

“The temperature was slightly above normal, which kept the cold fronts moving more slowly along the coast. When they pass more slowly the rains tend to be more frequent and voluminous – he explains.

The increase in ocean temperature is imperceptible, according to the meteorologist, at the time of bathing in the sea:

— This increase is less than 1°C and imperceptible to us. These variations are common. But when it happens on a large scale, when we have a large area warmer than normal, it can influence the rains. These are not such big deviations, but as the area is more extensive, the rain manages to modulate due to this higher temperature.

Doris Palma also explains that spring is a transition season where large temperature changes are expected. This month of November is also expected to have more rainfall than the historical average, but it is likely to be drier than October. According to the city of Rio, only until 1:45 pm on November 1st it rained 25% of what was expected for the entire month:

— In the capital, we had October with the highest volume of rain in the last 12 years. November we still have the expectation with the rain trending above the average in the state. However, in the summer we can have below average rainfall.





See the forecast for the coming days

November began with a lot of rain and thermometers hitting 21 degrees in Rio, according to the National Meteorology Institute (Inmet). The city has been in the mobilization stage since Sunday, at 6:25 pm, according to the Rio Operations Center. In the first 14 hours of this November 1st, it rained an average of 31mm. According to COR, this average amount is 25% of what is expected for the month based on the historical series.

According to the Operations Center, in the last 24 hours, Sepetiba, Ilha do Governador and Barra/Barrinha were the places with the most rain in the city.

Historical average of rainfall by neighborhood

Ilha do Governador: until 1:45 pm, it rained 35% of the historical average rainfall for this location in November

Penha: until 1:45 pm, it rained 40% of the historical average rainfall for this location in November

Irajá: until 1:45 pm, it rained 34% of the historical average rainfall for this location in November

Monday: minimum temperature of 19 degrees and maximum of 24 degrees. Overcast weather with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms;

Tuesday: minimum temperature of 20 degrees and maximum of 27 degrees. Overcast weather with drizzle;

Wednesday: minimum temperature of 20 degrees and maximum of 28 degrees. Weather with many clouds with isolated rain showers;

Thursday: minimum temperature of 19 degrees and maximum of 27 degrees. Weather with many clouds with rain isolated;

Friday: minimum temperature of 17 degrees and maximum of 28 degrees. Cloudy weather.