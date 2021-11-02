With Pulse, Crete and Commander, SUVs will have more than half of sales

A few years ago, watching American movies and seeing virtually every character in the cast drive SUVs seemed like something out of this world. Now, all you have to do is put your face on the street to notice that Brazilians followed exactly this line and, this year, started to consume, believe me, more SUVs than hatches. The category already adds up 41% of the market. And that number tends to grow even more next year.

To get an idea, according to numbers from the fenabrave, an association that brings together the country’s dealers, in the year to date, the number of SUVs sold until September exceeds the amount of entry vehicles, small hatches and medium hatches by 52,663 units. In this sense, while the category of utilities sold 483,507 units from January until now, the others three segments together did not exceed 430,844 license plates.

In fact, so many SUVs have never been sold in Brazil. However, there are some factors that contributed to this increase. “First, that this SUV trend is global and the Brazilian consumer is also increasingly seeking this type of vehicle. Second, that the offer of SUVs has increased a lot”, points out Fernando Trujillo, consultant at IHS Markit.

According to him, it is not necessary to go far, after all, in 2015 there were 98 models of SUVs sold in Brazil. Today, there are 128. “This is nothing more than a strategy of the automakers. It is necessary to meet this growing demand. The expectation is that in 2025 there will be 144 different models (of SUVs) on the market”, emphasizes Trujillo.

According to a recent study by consultancy KPMG, based on LMC Automotive, disclosed exclusively by state, SUVS are expected to grow 12% over the next four years, further decreasing the share of entry-level models. In this sense, sport utility vehicles will be 46.3% of the market in 2025.

the crisis

Another factor that helped SUVs become market leaders this year was the economic crisis and semiconductors. “Through it, automakers chose to focus production on vehicles with higher profit margins,” explains Trujillo.

To put it mildly, manufacturers have preferred to build SUVs over compacts (sedans, hatches and the like). After all, the first one will yield much more financial return to the assembler while using a similar amount of raw material. An HB20, for example, has pretty much the same build as a Crete. Derivatives have almost the same technologies and use similar amount of chips. However, up front, the SUV sells for almost double the price.

For information, the HB20 costs between R$ 66,390 and R$ 97,490. On the other hand, Crete ranges from R$114,490 to R$159,190 – we do not consider Action, from the past generation, here. It should be noted that the prices mentioned refer to São Paulo, where the ICMS is higher.

In this sense, with the greater offer of SUVs, both in terms of diversification and availability, consumers of entry-level vehicles have disappeared from the market. After all, why wait six months for the arrival of a hatch when it is possible to get an SUV in a few days?

Will continue?

The arrival of new players in the segment, such as Fiat Pulse, Hyundai Crete and Jeep Commander, for example, should leverage the category even further going forward. However, for Paulo Garbossa, ADK Automotive consultant, “it is impossible to predict, after all, we are at an atypical moment in the market. Only when everything returns to normal, we will be able to separate the wheat from the chaff”, he mentions, in relation to the aforementioned situations.

Even with minimum prices around R$ 100,000 – except for the Pulse, which arrived with an aggressive price in the entry-level version, of R$ 80 thousand – the SUVs have been standing out even to the compact ones (Fiat Mobi and Renault Kwid), which around R$ 50 thousand. And, if it depends on the experts’ view, this demand will continue and exceed 50% share in the near future.

Another example is the Volkswagen T-Cross, which was the second best-selling SUV on the market – second only to the Jeep Compass – got 5,733 sales in September. Meanwhile, veteran Gol, who led national sales for several years, did not exceed 3,141 units. Respectively, SUV and hatch are in the 3rd and 13th places of the car ranking released by Fenabrave.

To give you an idea, Toyota Corolla sells more than all its competitors combined (54.1% share in the mid-size sedan segment). Still, its 2,280 units sold in September are below its brother Corolla Cross. The SUV, in short, sold 3,050 units in the period.

The explanation for this, according to experts, lies in the advantages of SUVs. Compared to compact models, they have more space, style and – although many do not have 4×4 traction – the ability to face the (very bad) Brazilian soil, with more height in relation to the ground. Furthermore, in many cases the internal space is greater and the technology is vaster. Not to mention the decreasing price difference. In short, consumers are increasingly looking for cost-effectiveness when closing a deal.

SUVs that aren’t SUVs

Highlighted by market sources, an interesting factor contributing to the increase in SUV sales is the fact that, today, any hatchback becomes a sport utility vehicle. Just get models like Chaoa Chery Tiggo 2 and Tiggo 3X, which are nothing more than the Celer hatch adapted to the new reality. Another classic example is the Volkswagen Nivus. On the basis of Pole, the model has hatch size and size, however, for being a little taller it is classified as an SUV. The visual filled with plastic appliqués catches the eyes of the clientele.

And the profitable business doesn’t stop there. Success in other emerging markets, such as India, for example, Brazil is waiting for the wave of mini SUVs. The first one is the Citron C3, which is no longer considered a hatch in the new generation, scheduled to be produced in Brazil as early as 2022. Hyundai, Nissan, Renault, and company will also release their copies. Until the Goal will become an SUV – even with a compact size. This is the future…

