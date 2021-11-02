With the resumption of shows, Gusttavo Lima’s paycheck shoots up and inflates the market

Gustavo Soares – Special for Uai

posted on 11/01/2021 4:36 PM



Gusttavo Lima – (credit: Reproducao/Instagram)

With the resumption of live shows, singer Gusttavo Lima is increasingly in demand – and expensive. According to the newspaper Extra, he recently signed a contract for a presentation in the interior of São Paulo for a million dollar value.

He is currently the highest paid artist in the country, with a fee ranging from R$700,000 to R$1.2 million. According to the publication, a producer from the northeast said that, because of Gusttavo’s success, other artists ended up raising the price to perform.

“Gusttavo now has the biggest paycheck in Brazil. But he delivers, delivers on what he promises, sells out shows and sells tickets to a very loyal audience. But this inflated the entire market, as there are singers there who think they can charge the same or close to what he charges without having the same performance. For those who intermediate the sale of these names across the country, it was complicated”, he declared.

In November alone, Gusttavo will perform 12 shows. The first will be in Morrinhos – GO, for ten thousand people, with tickets ranging from R$ 80 to R$ 450. Other presentations will have tickets that reach the value of R$ 1.3 thousand.

On December 11, the countryman will perform at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. See, below, the list of the highest paid artists, according to a publication by the Extra newspaper:

1- Gusttavo Lima – from BRL 700 thousand to BRL 1.2 million

2- Marília Mendonça – from R$ 350 thousand to R$ 500 thousand

3- João Gomes – from R$ 200 thousand to R$ 400 thousand

4- Chitãozinho and Xororó – R$ 500 thousand

5- Alok – BRL 450 thousand

6- Maiara and Maraisa – R$ 300 thousand

7- Bruno and Marrone – R$ 270 thousand