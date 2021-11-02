With Unimed Fesp’s contribution, healthtech Zitrus plans to increase R$ 50 million in revenue — Health Sector

In the wake of investments in technology in the health area, healthtech from Santa Catarina Zitrus plans to accelerate its national expansion. In the São Paulo market, the first step was taken recently, with the investment of Federation of Unimeds of the State of São Paulo (Unimed Fesp), through FespPart. With the contribution, the Zitrus, which currently serves 54 customers in nine states, will have a potential to increase 50 customers, just in SP, over the next three years. In addition, revenues from operators in the state of São Paulo, which in 2021 totaled BRL 4.2 million, should grow by BRL 50 million in this period.

“This movement started two years ago and aims to join forces with companies interested in supporting the accelerated growth of the Zitrus . Thus, we will strengthen healthtech on the national scene and double the size of the company in two years, in addition to creating new businesses and solutions”, says the CEO of Zitrus , Daniel Torres .

With the investment, FespPart, linked to the largest state federation Unimed in the country, becomes a minority partner of the company, being part of the corporate structure, which also includes the Federation Unimed Santa Catarina and other singular companies. THE Zitrus , which develops management software in the supplementary health area, will increase its presence among São Paulo operators, with plans to develop new solutions focused on this market, and will advance in its national expansion.

“THE Zitrus has in its portfolio 17 Unimeds in São Paulo. This is an important step towards adding more operators and diversifying our portfolio and operations. Currently, there are more than 20 thousand members assisted by our products, and we want to go even further. Our purpose is to transform health through technology”, adds Torres.

Unimed Fesp, on the other hand, reinforces that the investment will help to think of joint solutions that involve technology and quality in serving beneficiaries. “Innovation is one of the pillars of action at Unimed Fesp. Therefore, we are expanding partnerships that can bring new tools that translate into better management to Unimeds in São Paulo and more quality in services to Unimed customers”, analyzed the president of the Federation, Eduardo Ernesto Chinaglia.

Joint solutions for the sector

Another recent action by Zitrus it was the Zlabs release , an innovation hub to connect universities, startups and companies to healthcare providers. The hub gave rise to TARIC, a company that works in the development of electronic medical records, clinic management and preventive medicine. In addition, it has a partnership with 23 Unimeds from Santa Catarina.

Zitrus

The technology company develops management software for health plan operators. Headquartered in Joinville (SC), healthtech implements solutions that encompass the entire service process in the supplementary health sector. It has 180 employees and more than 50 clients in nine states, with 2.6 million beneficiaries assisted.