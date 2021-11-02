Withdrawal of US stimulus pressures Brazil to reduce risk – 11/02/2021 – Market

The Brazilian economy, already hampered by troubled political and fiscal scenarios and difficult-to-control inflation, may face a more challenging global environment starting this week.

The Fomc (monetary policy committee of the Federal Reserve, the American central bank) starts this Tuesday (2) its two-day meeting and, this Wednesday afternoon (3), it should formalize the terms of the gradual withdrawal of economic stimuli created during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently, the Fed (Federal Reserve) makes monthly purchases of US$ 120 billion (R$ 677 billion) in mortgage bonds and the US Treasury to guarantee liquidity to the market and, thus, mitigate the effects of the economic activity slowdown amid restrictions generated by the health crisis.

With the pandemic losing steam due to vaccination and jobs slowly recovering, the Fed will start to dry up this source, also as a way to slow down the inflation that has gained strength in recent months.

The expectation is that the reduction will be approximately US$ 20 billion (R$ 113 billion) per month, which would extinguish the program in mid-2022.

This shortening of the flow of funds destined for the American market, which there is called “tapering”, has among its side effects the reduction in the global availability of money for investments.

Emerging economies, such as Brazil’s, tend to be affected by the decrease in world liquidity. With less money available, investors start to restrict the amounts they allocate to investments considered more risky.

In Brazil, where political instability and fears about uncontrolled public spending are already causing the appreciation of the US currency against the real, tapering could mean even more pressure on the exchange rate.

“A change in monetary policy in the United States would lead to the outflow of capital from emerging countries. Therefore, the exchange rate devaluation would pressure inflation. The remedy would be a greater increase in the interest rate,” said Suno, in a bulletin to investors.

The rise in Brazilian interest rates increases the premium for investments in the country’s bonds and, theoretically, would ease the exaggerated flight of dollars. But that’s not a simple task, especially right now.

Further accelerating the advance of the Brazilian basic interest rate (Selic) would restrict credit, making it even more difficult to generate jobs and economic growth.

In addition, the Brazilian BC (Central Bank) has already started this process to try to contain the rise in local inflation.

Last week, the Selic rose 1.5 percentage points, to 7.75% year-on-year. Analysts consulted in the BC Focus survey estimate that the rate will end the year at 9.25%.

The market, in turn, has been anticipating the scenario of greater inflationary pressure with the increase in future short-term interest rates. The DI (Interbank Deposits) rate for January 2023, the reference for most contracts, rose 4 percentage points since August 31, from 8.4% to 12.4% per year.

This context leaves little room for the BC to accelerate the Selic rate to react to the change in the US, not least because the premium paid by Brazil is already considered high enough to compete with abroad.

The Fomc will still be able to communicate on Wednesday whether or not there will be an increase in the basic interest rates of the American economy, thus continuing the complete withdrawal of the stimuli adopted during the course of the pandemic. There is a remote chance that the monetary authority will announce the anticipation of this measure to mid-2022.

While the start of reducing asset purchases is taken for granted by most Fed advisers, however, there is still no consensus on the need to raise interest rates next year, according to the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday (31) based on pronouncements from Fomc members in recent weeks.

Regardless of whether or not it presents a decision on interest rates, the Fomc meeting is important because it could lead to statements about how advisers are evaluating recent inflation data, the Bank of America said in a report.

Depending on what is said this Wednesday afternoon, the market may start pricing long-term US interest rates at higher levels.

The expectation that investments in government bonds will pay higher premiums has a negative effect on the price that investors are willing to pay for companies listed on the Brazilian stock exchange, for example.

“It will be very relevant to observe the reaction of the long yield curve, especially the 10-year rate, in the US after the tapering was announced”, comments Daniel Miraglia, chief economist at Integral Group.

“This rate is perhaps the most relevant rate for valuation calculations and the cost of long credits, such as real estate credit, in the world”, he says.

Brazil could significantly reduce the pressure on the exchange rate and the stock exchange if it managed to transmit credibility regarding its fiscal policy, analysts assess, regardless of the Fed’s decision.

“The abroad is important, but the dynamics of the Brazilian market has responded much more to internal vectors”, says Miraglia.

The business environment in Brazil has been deteriorating rapidly since September, when demonstrations encouraged by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) anticipated the electoral debate and intensified threats to democracy.

The crisis gained momentum two weeks ago, when the government announced a move to increase spending on social benefits in 2022 beyond the spending ceiling.

The solution presented by the Executive to accommodate part of the expenses would be the partial delay in the payment of part of the recognized judicial debts, the so-called precatório. The change, which requires the approval of a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution), faces resistance in Congress.

Faced with fears that the government will continue to increase spending without being able to indicate where the resources will come from, the Stock Exchange closed October at a low of 6.7% and with the worst monthly result since November 2020.

With such negative internal dynamics, the effects of the Fed meeting could even be neutral for Brazil in the short term, according to Rachel de Sá, Rico’s chief economics.

“Our stock market is already very discounted, it is the one that has fallen the most when the comparison is made in dollars”, says Sá. “The Fed affects Brazil, but this may already be priced and investors will spend the week more attentive to the PEC of precatórios”.

The analyst considers in her assessment, however, that the Fed will remain cautious in relation to tapering, avoiding accelerating this process so as not to repeat the negative effects generated by the sudden withdrawal of stimulus after the crisis in the US housing market in 2008.

In this context, Sá assesses that there will be no significant anticipation of interest rate hikes in the US, a measure that would force Brazil to further increase its risk premium to avoid a flight of dollars towards the safety of the US Treasury.

For Álvaro Frasson, economist at BTG Pactual Digital, it would still be up to the Central Bank to expand exchange swap offers, since other fundamentals that could bring dollars into the country are not giving the expected result.

“Even with a very high interest differential and with the increase in the price of commodities — the exporter could internalize the dollars obtained from the sale of this product — the investor is preferring to take these resources abroad”, he says.