Without a club, Dani Alves says he evaluates proposals and trains with a focus on the World Cup: ‘I’m in this period’

The side Daniel Alves, who is without a club after leaving São Paulo, was the early morning guest of SBT’s ‘The Night’. In the program, the player spoke about the departure of Tricolor, the proposals he has been receiving and the dream of playing another World Cup next year.

About São Paulo, the player talked about the team’s drop in performance in the 2020 Brasileirão, when he led part of the tournament and fell in productivity after the period that coincided with the election of Julio Casares.

For Daniel, the management that arrived did not know how to manage that moment and his hiring.

– We were in the lead, with a number of relevant points ahead. They changed management and we lost the championship. Where is the problem? Things were fine until the other one came. I think they took the car walking and did not know how to manage – he said.

– São Paulo was hiring a fan in the part that touches me, in the part of the feeling. I was buying a story. If they didn’t have the conditions, they had to have thought before bringing the story – he added.

The player also spoke of offers he is getting for next year, as it is not news that he no longer expects to play professionally in 2021.

– There are some good things painting. I always say that the place where I go people always miss me and it’s not because of the great player I am – he said.

Even without a club, the full-back who is one of the most outstanding names in Era Tite, including being captain of the Copa America title in 2019, did not hide his expectations for the World Cup next year and stated that he is preparing to be in the final list of draftees.

– Right now I’m training psychologically for this, because today, for you to be a high-performance athlete, you need to have a balance and now I’m in this period of strengthening, because I know the excuse when you come back to play will have it. I’m getting ready to hit more than miss, and thus increase the chance of me being in the group – he confided.