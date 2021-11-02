Without Bolsonaro, Brazilian indigenous youth gives opening speech at COP26; see video

It took place this Monday (1) the opening of COP26, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change of 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. President Jair Bolsonaro opted to tour Italy instead of participating in the meeting.

One of the first world leaders to speak was UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said that they, politicians, cannot fail to protect the environment, otherwise “future generations will not forgive us”.

“The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) must mark the beginning of the end and future generations will not forgive us if we fail,” said Boris Johnson.

Without the presence of Jair Bolsonaro, the young Txai Suruí indigenous activist spoke at COP26. In his speech, Suruí highlighted the need for policy changes around the environment and accused political leaders of “closing their eyes to reality”.

“We need a different path, with global changes. It’s not 2030 or 2050, it’s now. As you close your eyes to reality, the defenders of the land were murdered for protecting the land. Indigenous peoples are at the forefront of the climate emergency, and we need to be at the center of decisions being taken here,” said Suruí.

Jair Bolsonaro’s journey of vexations in the land of pizza had another chapter this Monday morning (1st). The Brazilian president went to Anguillara Veneta, the hometown of his ancestors, in Italy, and there he was welcomed by groups of protesters who protested against his presence. Some fanatical followers, dressed in green and yellow and screaming ‘myth’, also took to the streets. According to local press sources, added together, there were approximately 200 people chanting slogans against the extremist leader.

Carrying banners, one with the inscription “Beside the Brazilian people – Fora Bolsonaro”, and wearing T-shirts that read “He is not an example to be followed”, groups opposed to the radical president remained isolated by police and agents guards escorting the entourage of the head of the national Executive.

The Italian daily Il Gazzettino, based in Venice, reports that a series of protests were registered in various points of small Anguillara Veneta, which led to the cancellation of the reception ceremony organized by the right-wing mayor Alessandra Buoso. Bolsonaro was accompanied at all times by the Italian-Brazilian deputy Luis Roberto Lorenzato, from the League, a far-right party in the peninsular country.

Protesters heard by Il Gazzettino stated that they received the news of the Brazilian president’s arrival with indignation, as well as the intention to confer on him the title of honorary citizen of the locality, which occurred soon after the accusations of crimes against humanity imputed to the head of state by the CPI on Genocide.

Related news