Without competition, Petrobras exaggerates fuel increases

President Jair Bolsonaro seems convinced to take action against Petrobras’ wild pricing policy, after the disclosure of net income distributed to shareholders this year alone of more than R$63.4 billion, definitive proof that Petrobras is on the rise their prices far beyond what is necessary. This voracity stems from the fact that, without competitors in the domestic market, Petrobras is pressured by the majority shareholders, who in fact influence its decisions, to produce record profits, based on the exploitation of consumers.

Bolsonaro promised during his visit to Anguillara Veneta, Italy, that he will “play hard” with Petrobras, but without harming shareholders.

The president walks on eggshells in relation to the state-owned company that was imprisoned by that “market”, preventing the majority shareholder from any interference.

In a message to shareholders (40% of them foreigners), Bolsonaro admits a nonsense: giving up dividends, using them to reduce prices.

Bolsonaro has not yet realized that, at Petrobras equipped, its president, General Silva and Lula, does not whistle up on price definition.



Headquarters of the National Council of Justice (CNJ). Photo: Gil Ferreira / CNJ Agency

Judges want the face-to-face back

The president of the National Association of Judges (Andes), Marcelo Buhatem, defends the return of face-to-face work in the various bodies of the Judiciary, in line with the recent protest by lawyers from Brasília at the door of the Federal District Court of Justice. For Buhatem, Justice has “its own ritual”, which preserves procedural rights and guarantees, especially of family courts and hearings and custody, which are threatened with the preservation of the so-called “virtual judgments”.

For the president of Andes, the possible savings with remote work does not compensate if the right is harmed.

Buhatem told the National Council of Justice (CNJ) that the judge is an important emblem of justice, especially in small districts.

This symbolic value can be lost without the physical presence of the magistrate, Buhatem said of the judges’ work regime.

power without shame sick tricolor In addition to the salutary irreverence, the brilliant pianist Arthur Moreira Lima is recognized, perhaps, as the “sickest” of Fluminense fans. Once, upon being introduced to a well-known and respected Brazilian ambassador, the musician heard from the diplomat: “Pleased to meet you, Vasco Leitão da Cunha.” Arthur responded quickly: “Prazer, Fluminense Moreira Lima.”

The news about COP 26 gave as “new” the Brazilian target, reiterated yesterday by Minister Joaquim Leite (Environment), of reducing greenhouse gases by 2030 and not 2050. The target was announced by Bolsonaro at the Climate Summit, in April, promoted by Joe Biden.

Due to the pandemic and to avoid freak incidents, public visitation to Palácio da Alvorada, the president’s official residence, Brasília’s first masonry project, is still suspended.

Paraná A national survey showed that 57.7% of Brazilians think that former minister Sergio Moro should not be a candidate for president. Only 35.5% think it should. But on the 10th he will confirm his candidacy.

The world has already applied about 7 billion vaccines against Covid. More than 49.5% of the planet’s population received at least one dose, but among low-income countries the number drops to 3.6%.

Disoriented with another record month of collection, almost R$150 billion in September, activists of the apocalypse, in the market, disqualify the fact. They say that the collection, the largest in 26 years, “is temporary”.

The peak of CO2 emissions by Brazil was in 2014. Since then, the amount of carbon dioxide emitted by the country has fallen, following the Brazilian environmental commitments signed in the Paris Agreement.

The world’s largest repository of information on greenhouse gas emissions, the Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research (EDGAR) shows that Brazil has been one of the leaders in reducing these gases since the Paris Agreement.

The world’s biggest polluters, China, USA, European Union, India, Russia and Japan emit more than two thirds of all CO2 on the planet and consume 65.2% of all fossil fuels. Brazil, 1.3%.

…during the G20 summit breaks, Bolsonaro acted like a condominium meeting, when you try to stay close to your less boring neighbor.

