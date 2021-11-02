without David Luiz, Rodrigo Caio and more, see the likely squad for ‘decision’ against Athletico

Renato Gaúcho’s team will be absent to face Athletic-PR this Tuesday (2) at 4 pm at Arena da Baixada

After victory over Atlético-MG, O Flamengo is back in the field this Tuesday (2) and faces the Athletic-PR per game late in the 4th round of the Brazilian championship. And, for the match, you will have embezzlement.

In the list released by Rubro-Negro this Monday (1), Rodrigo Caio and David Luiz are out. The first, which was cut shortly before the match against the rooster, recovers from knee problem.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

David Luiz, who has been training with the team since last week, will be preserved by the technical committee. The idea is to be cautious and prepare him to return in the best condition.

So the idea is that Léo Pereira and Gustavo Henrique form Flamengo’s defense duo against Drilling.

In addition to the two defenders, Renato Gaucho also won’t have Bruno Henrique, which took the third yellow, Filipe Luís and Arrascaeta, who are still recovering from injuries.

Thus, the probable Flamengo that goes to the field has: Diego Alves; Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Ramon; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Michael, Vitinho and Gabigol.

See the list of related below:

With the result against the Atlético-MG, O Fla returns to second place, with 49 points and two games less than the rival in the dispute. Atlético-MG has 59.

rooster and Fla play late midweek games. While the Minas Gerais team faces the Guild on the fourth (3), the cariocas take Athletic-PR and Atlético-GO on Tuesday (2) and Friday (4). With the dispute of late games, Rubro-Negro can reduce this advantage to four points.