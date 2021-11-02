Wolff says Horner “behaves like a little Hollywood actor”

Toto Woff rebutted recent statements by Christian Horner (Photo: LAT Images/Mercedes)

In addition to the battle for the two titles up for grabs in the 2021 Formula 1 season, the Drivers’ World Championship and the Constructor’s World Championship, Mercedes and Red Bull are still fighting another dispute. The verbal war between the two parties has already provided moments of tension, especially after the incident between Hamilton and Verstappen in the first round of the British GP, but it also usually yields some curious statements, as well as retorts and rejoinders with one poking at the other.

Weeks ago, Christian Horner, head of Red Bull, said that Toto Wolff, the commander of Mercedes, faces a different pressure this 2021 for having a real competitor in the fight for the two titles in dispute. Sarcastic, the Austrian leader spoke to the British Daily Mail and rejected his rival’s speech. “What does Christian say about me feeling pressure? No, anyway”.

“I feel he is one of the protagonists of a pantomime [nota do editor: no teatro, a pantomima é uma atuação cênica em que não há o uso de linguagem oral, sendo a sua representação realizada por meio de gestos, mímicas e sem emprego de palavras], as part of the Formula 1 cast, and for me as a shareholder, as a team owner, it’s great that he creates this kind of story. It’s good for the sport and for Netflix because they want to portray people, not just the timer. But it’s irrelevant,” he fired.

“People have a microphone in front or a camera in their hand and they start behaving like little actors, like in Hollywood,” replied Wolff, who understands that Horner takes advantage of being in the spotlight to make striking statements, many of them acidic against to Mercedes. Everything to be in the spotlight.

“People have noticed that they are quoted if they say controversial things. This gives the media an opening to show its image in the newspapers”, he added.

Toto Wolff recalled another British manager known for his ability to make good headlines to this day: Bernie Ecclestone, who led F1 for more than 40 years and left the category’s leadership in 2017 to make way for the management of Liberty Media.

“In many ways, we’re going back to our roots because what Bernie created back then was race and foam. When there wasn’t enough running, he foamed, it was always good for a headline. We are back to that time”, he said.

“I don’t get involved in this. I think it’s fun, but it doesn’t touch me”, added Wolff, who, at the end of the interview, reiterated that the fact of having a real competitor in the fight for this year’s championships is something much smaller than what he has had to deal with in his trajectory. “I’ve had so many difficult years in my life that this, fighting for a title, is not on this scale.”

“Compared to my childhood, my adolescence, the struggles I had to face, this is fun, because what happened in my childhood left permanent scars. It wasn’t just losing my father. My father was sick for 10 years with a brain tumor. From the very first moment, I remember he was sick, until he died in my teens and we literally had no money. He couldn’t work,” he recalled.

“I remember that, at 14, I thought I wanted to be responsible for myself. I didn’t want to depend on anyone, I knew I couldn’t rely on anyone. Everyone has their story. Everyone has their fights. I don’t ask for sympathy. But compared to my job as a team leader, I’m still haunted by it,” said Wolff, who made a revelation.

“I still wake up having dreamed that I am alone. It’s a dream I’ve had since I was a child. This can happen at any time. It’s not about pressure, it’s not about employment. We discuss mental health these days, and people see that you’re successful and they think it should be okay, but you want to tell them: you’re not alone. The scar never goes away”, he said. “So, this boosts my ambition. Many successful people, whether in business, or doctors, lawyers, many of them face humiliation and trauma early in life,” concluded Toto Wolff.

