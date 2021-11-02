Worlds 2021: 10,000 worldwide Jarvan IV skins will be distributed during the final

O Worlds 2021 will bring the chance for League of Legends players to also secure some free skins during the championship final. Riot Games revealed that 10,000 Jarvan IV skins from this edition of the Worlds will be distributed to fans who follow the decision.

Check out the ad below. There, Riot cites that fans will be able to try their chance by watching the finals through the official League of Legends esports website.

Continue after advertising Watch for a chance to earn Worlds 2021 Jarvan IV! We’re dropping 10,000 #Worlds2021 Jarvan IV skins during Finals as a thank you to fans! Watch on https://t.co/lh1tk7wEe0 to get in the action. pic.twitter.com/wOAwwJ6AHR — LoL Esports (@lolesports) November 1, 2021

Riot Games unveiled the Jarvan IV skin to celebrate the 2021 championship in September, citing that part of the sales of this skin would go to teams participating in the Worlds.

Worlds 2021 takes place on November 6th with the grand final between DWG Kia and EDG. You can follow all the coverage and other information of the tournament right here on Mais Esports.