Would Russia or China help the US if there was an alien invasion? – International

In a recent essay on great power competition and climate change, Rob Litwak, a Wilson Center arms control expert, recalled a question President Ronald Reagan asked Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader, after walking during the Geneva summit in 1985.

As Gorbachev later said: “President Reagan suddenly said to me, ‘What would you do if the United States were suddenly attacked by someone from outer space? Would you help us?’”

“I said, ‘But of course.’”

“He said, ‘We too.'”

“That’s interesting,’” Gorbachev concluded.

It certainly is, because it is far from clear, given the recent increase in fierce competition among the great powers, that Russia, China or the United States would help each other in the face of an alien invasion threatening us all. Litwak’s aim in retelling this story, of course, is to show that we are today facing a similar and stressful global threat – not from aliens, but from a much more familiar and rather seemingly benign force: our climate.

Global warming is challenging all nations with more extreme climates, forest fires, rising sea levels and once-a-century storms occurring much more often. However, unlike what would be possible with an alien, there is no possibility of negotiating with Mother Nature. She just does what chemistry, biology and physics dictate, and she has no idea or interest in knowing where the borders of Russia, America or China begin and end. She has the whole world in her hands — as she demonstrated with the covid-19 pandemic.

However, neither Chinese President Xi Jinping nor Russian President Vladimir Putin are participating in the climate summit that began Sunday in Glasgow with President Biden and many other world leaders. And even more importantly, the Washington Post reported last week that some people in the Chinese leadership want to resist any substantive cooperation with the US on climate issues until the Americans ease their pressure on China “on human rights, Hong Kong, Taiwan, trade and a host of others matters.”

We’ve never seen this tactic before from Beijing: we’ll clear our air, but only if you let us fly through Taiwanese airspace and stifle freedom in Hong Kong.

A high-ranking US official told me that at the moment, there really is a lot of division in Beijing over the advantages of this kind of embattled diplomatic climate strategy, pushed by Foreign Minister Wang Yi. There are definitely other Chinese leaders who want to collaborate with Washington and understand that when it comes to the climate, we sink or swim together. Even a hint of this kind of hostage-taking strategy for planet Earth by some top Chinese officials is very worrisome and needs to be taken into account.

“The window for humanity to avoid uncontrollable climate change is narrowing,” noted Litwak in his Wilson Center essay. “China, the United States and Russia are, respectively, the first, second and fourth largest carbon emitters. Yet, in the current historical juncture where unprecedented global cooperation is needed to avert catastrophe, the world is on the brink of unrestricted geostrategic competition. In fact, US relations with Russia and China are the worst since the end of the Cold War.”

It is never a good time for a conflict between the great powers. And we’ve already seen how deadly the lack of global cooperation has been in the face of stressful covid-19. But this is even more dangerous. A shootout between the United States and China over Taiwan or between NATO and Russia over Ukraine — just as man-made climate change is putting a weapon to all of our heads — would be madness. But it’s a real possibility.

What we need, instead of an arms or space race, is a race for Earth — a competition from the great powers over which country is growing the fastest and going the furthest to enable a world with zero net carbon emissions for men and women. women can thrive here on Earth. I would love to see Biden give Xi and Putin a real trip in his speech in Glasgow on behalf of this race.

Biden could say: “I know that climate change is a global problem and if we clean our air and you don’t clean yours, the problem remains. But let’s not use this as an excuse, or let our oil and coal industries use this as an excuse, not to do anything until you do. Because there are 7.9 billion people on the planet today and by 2030 there will be 600 million more – 600 million more! This means that, climate change or not, just having many more people to feed, house and transport will ensure that clean energy, clean water and energy-efficient buildings and cars are the next big global industry. Otherwise, we’re all going to suffocate from pollution. So if all of you want to continue burning coal and give our clean industries a five-year lead in the next big global industry, please do so. I myself will declare America’s intention to win the race for Earth, to make America the first country to invent and employ the cleanest energy technologies and drive their costs down so that everyone on the planet can afford them. ”

Challenging China and Russia over who can produce more tools for global resilience, not just resistance, is a way for the US to claim some moral leadership on the world stage and focus our economy, and our competitors, on the most important industries of the future. Unless we humans want to be a bad biological experiment, a zero carbon network, zero emissions transport, zero carbon buildings and zero net energy, plus zero waste production really will – and should – be next large global industry.

And by the way, although Russia is not currently a player in this competition, I wouldn’t bet against China.

Hal Harvey, who heads climate analyst firm Energy Innovation and helps advise governments on clean energy transitions, notes that the United States has set a very clear goal of when it wants to achieve a net zero carbon economy — 2050 – – and Biden is now trying to fill in the details with specific plans. Unfortunately, without a single Republican support vote.

China, on the other hand, Harvey added, is building incredibly detailed plans for how to decarbonise, which Beijing could speed up quickly — but the country has been less thorough in setting deadlines for compliance.

As Xi is now focused on maintaining the growth of the Chinese economy as he tries to close his third term as president, he will do nothing to curb China’s growth in a way that could undermine his popularity. So China will continue to burn a lot of coal for a while. But make no mistake: Beijing is also building massive amounts of solar, wind, hydroelectric and nuclear power. The game started.

As long as the two countries are focused on the race for Earth, it hardly matters which one wins, because together they will reduce the costs of clean energy for everyone. If they slow down or stray, however, we may wish some aliens would take us to their planet. /TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES