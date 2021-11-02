Write it down in the diary! ASUS announces date to release Zenfone 8 in Brazil

Announced in mid-May this year, Zenfone 8 has a date to land in Brazil. ASUS sent the invitation to the press this Monday (1st), with the disclosure that its new cell phone will be released on November 4th, at an event to take place at 12:30 pm. With the slogan “Big in performance, compact in size”, the invitation came in the Taiwanese manufacturer’s compact smartphone layout, to highlight that, despite coming in a smaller body, it delivers top-of-the-line hardware. Check it out below:

What to expect?

Despite only highlighting the compact model, ASUS has in the smartphone family also the Zenfone 8 Flip, which follows on from the design of the two previous generations, which feature the swivel camera. As in the two previous years, the manufacturer was present in Brazil with these devices, it is to be imagined that the Flip model will also arrive in the country, even without the signage on the invitation. If so, this version delivers Snapdragon 888, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It remains to be seen in which configuration variants the Zenfone 8 with reduced size will arrive in the country. It is worth noting that the cell phone – in the international market – arrived with RAM memory ranging from 6 to 16 GB. Already its internal space has the options of 128 or 256 GB. Another alternative is to launch more than one edition in the country, as has happened in previous years. It also has Snapdragon 888 as its mobile platform.





asus

30 Aug



asus

30 Jul

TudoCelular will accompany the event and will bring you the details of specifications, prices and availability as soon as they are announced, this Thursday (4). Take the opportunity to comment with us what your expectations are for this event in the space below the text.

ASUS Zenfone 8

5.9-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling, 1 ms response time, and HDR10+

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Platform

6, 8 or 16 GB RAM

128 or 256 GB of internal storage

rear cameras 64 MP Sony IMX686 Main Sensor with OIS and Dual PDAF 12 MP Sony IMX363 Sensor with Ultra-wide Lens and Dual PDAF

Frontal camera 12 MP Sony IMX663 Sensor with Dual PDAF

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Dirac-optimized stereo audio with Cirrus Logic amplifiers

IP65/68 certified for water and dust resistance

4,000 mAh battery with 30 W recharge

Dimensions of 148 x 68.5 x 8.9 mm

Weight of 169 grams

Android 11 as operating system

ASUS Zenfone 8 Flip

6.67-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Platform

8 GB of RAM

256GB of internal storage, expandable via MicroSD

Rear/Front Cameras 64 MP Sony IMX686 Main Sensor with OIS 12 MP Sony IMX363 sensor with ultra-wide lens 8 MP sensor with 3x optical zoom and 12x total

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Dirac-optimized stereo audio

5,000 mAh battery with 30 W recharge

Dimensions of 165.4 x 77.28 x 9.6 mm

Weight 230 grams

Android 11 as operating system

see more

Compare