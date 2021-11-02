Xbox Game Pass: GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition and It Takes Two are the highlights of November

Not to mention the long-awaited Forza Horizon 5

THE Microsoft today announced the games that will be arriving and departing from the Xbox Game Pass this November. The highlights are for the remaster of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and It Takes Two and the expected Forza Horizon 5. In addition to the three, six more games are coming and another six will be coming out on November 15th..

Minecraft: Java and Bedrock (PC) Editions: November 2nd – Both versions will be available for Windows 10 and 11 with cross-play support and the ability to play with console and mobile gamers.

Unpacking (Cloud, console, and PC): November 2nd – The game is part of the program [email protected] and will be available on the Game Pass at its launch. The game is an “unpacking puzzle” of things indoors, needing to put each item in its place.



It Takes Two (Cloud, console and PC): November 4th – The fun and creative coop game from the creators of A Way Out is a must-have game for those who like the good old co-op style of adventure. It is possible to play with another person with the Friend Pass, without that person necessarily being registered for the Game Pass.

Kill It with Fire (Cloud, console and PC): November 4th – First person game where the objective is to kill spiders, even if you destroy your house to do so.

Football Manager 2022 (PC): November 9th – Available on the Game Pass at its launch, the game puts you in the role of manager of a football team with real challenges to be overcome.

Forza Horizon 5 (Cloud, Console and PC): November 9th – One of the most anticipated games of the year, Forza Horizon 5 will bring incredible scenarios set in Mexico with hundreds of cars and races that only Festival Horizon knows how to do.



Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Console): November 11th – Yes, only Xbox owners will be able to relive CJ’s nostalgic revamped adventure first on Game Pass. “Aww, sh#t, here we go again”.

One Step from Eden (Console and PC): November 11th – Part of the program [email protected], the game is a mix of strategy with rogue-like elements.

Recently the games Project Wingman, Backbone, Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, Age of Empires IV, Bassmaster Fishing 2022, Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition, The Forgotten City, Moonglow Bay, Everspace 2 (early access), Echo Generation, Into the Pit and Outriders have joined the Xbox Game Pass. Also new DLCs and updates are available for different games.

The games that will come out on November 15th are:

Final Fantasy VIII HD (Console and PC)

Planet Coaster (Cloud and console)

Star Renegades (Cloud, console and PC)

Streets of Rogue (Cloud, console and PC)

The Gardens Between (Cloud, console and PC)

River City Girls (Cloud, console and PC)

Starting tomorrow (2) the subscription to Game Pass Ultimate will be $1 for three months. At the moment there is no confirmation for the already known 3 months for 5 reais here. The promotion will be valid for new subscribers.

November’s Xbox Games With Gold has Moving Out, Lego Batman 2 and more

Games can be redeemed for Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers



